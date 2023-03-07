Home · Lifestyle

Halle Bailey Has Her Own ‘Little Mermaid’ Doll! See Other Black Women Fashioned Into Figurines 

Mattel created a new doll, Mermaid Ariel, inspired by her portrayal of the character in the upcoming live-action release of Disney’s 'The Little Mermaid.'
By Dominique Fluker

On March 6, Halle Bailey, singer, actress, and star of the upcoming live action Little Mermaid, excitedly took to social media to reveal the new doll fashioned after her portrayal of the character Ariel. “I have something really exciting to reveal to you all. I am gonna cry,” the star said in an Instagram video. “This is the new Little Mermaid doll! I am literally choking up because this means so much to me. And to have one that looks like me, that’s my favorite Disney character, is very surreal. And look, she even has my mole! See? And the hair, and the tail…I’m just stunned, so I don’t quite know what to do with it, but I’m gonna steal this and take it home.”

Disney also gave ESSENCE readers a special look at Mermaid Ariel. The doll, from Mattel, features an aqua and purple color palette, an elaborately decorated fin, and beautiful red hair. It will be available this spring at retailers nationwide and is able to be pre-ordered March 7. 

Bailey’s portrayal of this beloved character will transcend from the big screen to the playroom, enabling children to expand storytelling opportunities through doll play, both in and out of the water. Mermaid Ariel will also be featured in an uplifting new Disney100 campaign, The Wonder of Play, launching with a special brand spot that rolls out globally today. 

Disney’s research indicates that 80% of parents understand the importance of play for their children, but 3 in 5 have forgotten how to play, and 42% don’t think there are enough resources to help create an imaginative play. With Wonder of Play, Disney aims to inspire and encourage families to play together — creating new experiences and memories that include Disney’s beloved stories, characters and products. When children participate in imaginative play, it has been proven to spark imagination, happiness, wonder, and joy in kids, build resilience from childhood, strengthen whole family well-being, and reduce anxiety, fear and stress in children. 

With her own Mattel doll, Bailey now joins an illustrious group of Black women who have been fashioned into an iconic toy. From Brandy to Oprah and Tina Turner, scroll to see the Black women honored with their own dolls over the years.

