Guaranteed Income Programs Show Why Policymakers Should Just Give Money To Black Women

These states have programs supporting Black women. Here's how they can affect you.
By Rayna Reid Rayford

Around the country, programs are popping up to give families an income to help with their household expenses. Known as guaranteed income programs, they target groups that need it most and take into account “societal and historical context.” This isn’t a new phenomenon either— both the Black Panther Party and Martin Luther King had proposals calling for guaranteed income.

Black women especially need and benefit from guaranteed income programs. The data is clear: “[a]mong full-time, year-round workers, Black women typically make just 67 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men. This wage gap costs Black women $1,891 per month, $22,692 per year and a staggering loss of $907,680 over a 40-year career.”

These dire statistics are getting worse. Just last year, Black Women’s Equal Pay Day was two months later than it was in 2021, meaning that it took two more months for a Black woman to earn the same amount as their white male counterpart.

As Aisha Nyandoro, CEO of Springboard to Opportunities explains, “By centering and improving the situation for Black women, those hit with the double bind of racism and sexism, we are thereby raising the floor for us all.”

It is important to also recognize the unique “legacy of a basic income [which] is inextricably linked to racial justice advocacy of women, particularly Black women.” Founded in the 1960s, the National Welfare Rights Organization (NWRO) played a significant role in advancing the guaranteed income agenda, emphasizing that a standard of living was a basic right and should not be tied to wage earning work. Members of the economic justice group consisted of majority “Black women who came north from the sharecropping South and faced widespread employment discrimination.”

In fact, advocates of guaranteed income note that these payments are not a substitute for earned income, but rather are meant to serve as a buffer so that people can escape the vicious poverty cycle.

According to a report from the Aspen Institute, guaranteed income “programs can be an effective long-term approach to poverty reduction. Recipients tend to spend money on necessities such as shelter, food, and transportation.”

The report also states that guaranteed income pilot programs have demonstrated the ability “to promote public health, including through reduced food insecurity and improved nutrition, through decreased anxiety and depression, and through increased fertility and birth outcomes.”

Presently, there are more than 100 guaranteed income pilots in place in the United States, and ESSENCE is highlighting some of the programs targeted toward Black women:

