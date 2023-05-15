Home · News

Golda Rosheuvel's Best Red Carpet Looks

The Queen Charlotte actress is a star on and off the screen, and her red carpet looks prove that.
By ESSENCE Fashion Editors ·

Dear gentle reader, Guyanese-British actress Golda Rosheuvel aka the Queen of the ton, on Netflix’s Bridgerton as well as the recent prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, has taken the red carpet by storm one outfit at a time. Her signature afro and natural hairstyles, and unique silhouettes on the red carpet have made her quite the one to watch. Rosheuvel has a style that seems true to her personality. Her breakout role as the ever-so-stylish Queen Charlotte put her on the map on Netflix’s Bridgerton, and her glamorous costuming isn’t just for the big screen. Working in collaboration with stylists like Georgia Medley (also the stylist for another stylish Brit, Michaela Coel) as well as Jason Rembert, her style plays with proportions, color, and pattern and extensively represents all sectors of fashion, from Mara Hoffman to Valentino.

As the masses continue to binge the Netflix original, we thought we would take a moment to spotlight Golda’s dynamic style. The looks below reflect true style from someone who knows what they like to wear. We also love seeing an afro on the red carpet and the actress normalizing that is such a breath of fresh air.

Take a look at the best looks from Queen Charlotte‘s Golda Rosheuvel below.

