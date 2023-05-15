Golda Rosheuvel’s Best Red Carpet Looks

Dear gentle reader, Guyanese-British actress Golda Rosheuvel aka the Queen of the ton, on Netflix’s Bridgerton as well as the recent prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, has taken the red carpet by storm one outfit at a time. Her signature afro and natural hairstyles, and unique silhouettes on the red carpet have made her quite the one to watch. Rosheuvel has a style that seems true to her personality. Her breakout role as the ever-so-stylish Queen Charlotte put her on the map on Netflix’s Bridgerton, and her glamorous costuming isn’t just for the big screen. Working in collaboration with stylists like Georgia Medley (also the stylist for another stylish Brit, Michaela Coel) as well as Jason Rembert, her style plays with proportions, color, and pattern and extensively represents all sectors of fashion, from Mara Hoffman to Valentino.

As the masses continue to binge the Netflix original, we thought we would take a moment to spotlight Golda’s dynamic style. The looks below reflect true style from someone who knows what they like to wear. We also love seeing an afro on the red carpet and the actress normalizing that is such a breath of fresh air.

Take a look at the best looks from Queen Charlotte‘s Golda Rosheuvel below.

SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 28: Golda Rosheuvel attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations – Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” Special Fan Screening LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Golda Rosheuvel attends the Special Fan Screening and Garden Party for “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on April 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Human Rights Campaign 2022 Greater New York Dinner NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 30: Golda Rosheuvel attends the Human Rights Campaign 2022 Greater New York Dinner at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on April 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

The Olivier Awards 2023 LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 02: Golda Rosheuvel attends The Olivier Awards 2023 at Royal Albert Hall on April 2, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

2023 “A Little Life” Press Night LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 30: Golda Rosheuvel attends the press night performance of “A Little Life” at Harold Pinter Theatre on March 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Huishan Zhang LFW Show LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Golda Rosheuvel attends the Huishan Zhang show during London Fashion Week September 2022 at 180 The Strand on September 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Roksanda Show At LFW LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 21: Golda Rosheuvel attends Roksanda at Tate Britain during London Fashion Week February 2022 on February 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)

The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 30: Golda Rosheuvel visits The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience in New York on April 30, 2023. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Netflix

2023 BAFTA Honours NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 03: Golda Rosheuvel attends the BAFTA Honours Shonda Rhimes Presented By Netflix, Delta Air Lines, And Virgin Atlantic at the Midnight Theatre & Hidden Leaf Restaurant on May 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Celebrations Of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Golda Rosheuvel attends the celebrations of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” at The Paley Museum on May 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Outside “The View” NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Golda Rosheuvel is seen outside “The View” on May 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

2021 Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 06: Golda Rosheuvel attends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards 2021 at Television Centre on June 06, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

“Dune” UK Special Screening LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 18: Golda Rosheuvel attends the “Dune” UK Special Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

“Bridgerton” Series 2 World Premiere LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 22: Golda Rosheuvel attends the “Bridgerton” Series 2 World Premiere at Tate Modern on March 22, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The Fashion Awards 2022 LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Golda Rosheuvel attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2021 LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 02: Golda Rosheuvel attends the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2021, in partnership with Armani Beauty, at Claridge’s Hotel on November 2, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar)