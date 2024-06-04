Get Ready With Cleopatra Coleman For The Clipped Premiere

Photos by Kathlyn Almeida

Cleopatra Coleman has slowly been inching her way to the top, thanks to roles in the likes of Infinity Pool and Rebel Moon. And, as of today, you can catch her in the highly anticipated FX miniseries, Clipped, inspired by the ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs. In it, Coleman plays V Stiviano, a model and the former mistress of ex Clippers owner Donald Sterling. And for last night’s premiere in Los Angeles, it’s only right that she channeled her inner queen Cleopatra.

For makeup artist Sir John, that meant centering the eyes. “I went for a powerful feline structure, perfect for the Cleopatra namesake.” When it came to making this focal point pop, he used KISS Main Character Rebel Lashes, Danessa Myricks Groundworks Palette, while Danessa Myricks Blurring Balm and Saie Beauty Liquid Bronzer offered a bronzy glow. To recreate a similar look, Sir John says, “it’s really key to be strategic with your highlights and what needs to appear matte. This is how you create extreme, supernatural dimension.”

But even before the striking makeup look came together, as Sir John shares, “it all started with the dress.” Specifically, a structural silver mini one chosen by stylist Jason Rembert. “Both Cleopatra and I love to champion the next,” Rembert says. “I reached out to designer Weijing Xiao on Instagram. In the fitting Cleopatra instantly knew it was the premiere dress.”

This gut feeling was based on the fact that Coleman– who generally experiments with fashion via vintage pieces, Margiela and McQueen– wanted to “embody a quintessential bad girl vibe” for the evening. “I felt the dress was cheeky, bold and a standout… and that’s everything V Stiviano,” she shares. “The dress is both a reference to V’s infamous reflective visors and a nod to Donyale Luna in Who Are You Polly Magoo.“

To top it all off? The Sir John-described “rebellious hair” was brought to life by none other than Larry Sims using all Flawless by Gabrielle Union products. “It was giving Jolie in Gone in 60 Seconds meets Run Lola Run,” Coleman says.

“That’s what I love about fashion, it doesn’t have to be just one thing,” she adds. “Fashion is storytelling. it can be your armor, it can be your comfort, it can be anything you like.” And much like her passion for acting, when it comes to getting ready, “I love collaborating with people who inspire me, push me to new territory, and who bring out the best in me.”

01 01 The Base The soft warm base behind Coleman’s dark, sensual makeup look. The base behind her dark, sensual eyes.

02 02 A Statement Eye Sir John concealing and shaping her statement eye look.

03 03 In Her Beauty Bag Bringing the look together required a yummy mélange of products from Danessa Myricks, KISS, and Saie Beauty.

04 04 Setting The Tone Sims and Sir John worked alongside one another, blending both looks seamlessly.

05 05 The Hair Techniques Sims demonstrates the technique behind styling her cherry red hair.

06 06 Flawless Haircare Flawless by Gabrielle Union is an obvious haircare choice.

07 07 Powdered Perfection A fluffy brush gives her makeup a finishing touch.

08 08 In The Nude Coleman serves Jolie realness in a photo op while getting ready.

09 09 Black Pumps Are A Girl’s Best Friend There’s no such thing as having too many Black heels to choose from.

10 10 A Finishing Touch Last minute touch-ups are a must after the gown is on.

11 11 Metallic Nail Moment Her minimal nail look, by Chaun Legend, is complete with maximal French tips and silver bling.

12 12 A Cinderella Fit Stylist Jason Rembert ensures the belle of the ball’s pumps are secured.

13 13 Ready To Go Finding the natural light is always the best choice for a pre-premiere photoshoot.