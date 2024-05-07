ESSENCE Beauty Diary: Get Ready With Gabrielle Union For The 2024 Met Gala

Photos: Courtesy of Sara Bouwman / @sarabouwman

Gabrielle Union-Wade looked like a mermaid last night at the most iconic fashion event of the year, The Met Gala. The We’re Going to Need More Wine author stepped onto the red carpet looking fresh with the help of celebrity hair stylist and Flawless hair care co-founder, Larry Sims.

The inspiration? “Timeless yet futuristic,” Sims tells ESSENCE. More specifically, “when water and wind collide to create a cyclone of old Hollywood glamor.” They also wanted to pay homage to Union-Wade’s mermaid-esque dress. “We knew we wanted to add a touch of that to the hair, adorned with a starfish hair accessory.”



Furthermore, he played up the aquatic vibes with a conch shell-shaped updo. “I used a piece of styrofoam and cut it into the exact shape of the shell,” he shares. To bring it all to life, he used Flawless by Gabrielle Union Co-Wash Cleansing Conditioner and 3-Minute Restoring Conditioner to create a hair canvas. Then, he applied the Flawless Styling Glaze and Restoring Exotic Oil Treatment to sculpt everything into place.

And after years of styling clients for big events such as The Met Gala, Sims’ biggest takeaway is that, “The Met sets the tone for fashion and beauty trends worldwide, and this year was no exception,” he shares. “I love that we get to use hair and makeup to complete the story that a dress or an outfit is telling.” And beyond this being his passion, it also doesn’t hurt that clients like Union-Wade feel like besties, too. “Whenever she sits down in the chair, I know we have the best time together.”

Below, get a behind the scenes look at how the iconic duo brought Union-Wade’s timeless updo to life.

