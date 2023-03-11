Home · Awards & Events

See Exclusive Celebrity Photos From ESSENCE's 2023 Black Women In Hollywood Ceremony

The stars of Black entertainment brought their best looks to the Fairmont Century Plaza. From Meagan Good to Quinta Brunson, here are some of the portraits from this year’s luncheon.
The 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards was truly one to remember. Many of the world’s biggest and brightest stars came out in full effect to support this year’s honorees.

To further commemorate the evening, ESSENCE established an amazing  photo booth, where celebrities such as Sheryl Lee Ralph, Dominique Thorne, Ryan Coogler, Meagan Good, Quinta Brunson, and Daniel Kaluuya, among others. 

Take a look at the exclusive portraits from this year’s booth at the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood ceremony, held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California.

