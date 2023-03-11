See Exclusive Celebrity Photos From ESSENCE’s 2023 Black Women In Hollywood Ceremony

The 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards was truly one to remember. Many of the world’s biggest and brightest stars came out in full effect to support this year’s honorees.
To further commemorate the evening, ESSENCE established an amazing photo booth, where celebrities such as Sheryl Lee Ralph, Dominique Thorne, Ryan Coogler, Meagan Good, Quinta Brunson, and Daniel Kaluuya, among others.
Take a look at the exclusive portraits from this year’s booth at the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood ceremony, held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California.
01
Elise Neal
02
Gina Prince-Bythewood
03
Quinta Brunson
04
Tara Duncan
05
Storm Reid
06
Yara Shahidi
07
Sheryl Lee Ralph
08
Naturi Naughton
09
MC Lyte
10
Meagan Good
11
Keith Powers
12
Kandi Burruss-Tucker
13
Indya Moore
14
Jessica Williams
15
Karreche Tran
16
Jerrie Johnson
17
Gail Bean
18
Brandee Evans
19
Cheryl “Salt” James
20
Beverly Johnson
21
Holly Robinson-Peete
22
Daniel Kaluuya
23
Lena Waithe & Teyana Taylor