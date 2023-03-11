See Exclusive Celebrity Photos From ESSENCE’s 2023 Black Women In Hollywood Ceremony

The 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards was truly one to remember. Many of the world’s biggest and brightest stars came out in full effect to support this year’s honorees.

To further commemorate the evening, ESSENCE established an amazing photo booth, where celebrities such as Sheryl Lee Ralph, Dominique Thorne, Ryan Coogler, Meagan Good, Quinta Brunson, and Daniel Kaluuya, among others.

Take a look at the exclusive portraits from this year’s booth at the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood ceremony, held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California.

01 Elise Neal

02 Gina Prince-Bythewood

03 Quinta Brunson

04 Tara Duncan

05 Storm Reid

06 Yara Shahidi

07 Sheryl Lee Ralph

08 Naturi Naughton

09 MC Lyte

10 Meagan Good

11 Keith Powers

12 Kandi Burruss-Tucker

13 Indya Moore

14 Jessica Williams

15 Karreche Tran

16 Jerrie Johnson

17 Gail Bean

18 Brandee Evans

19 Cheryl “Salt” James

20 Beverly Johnson

21 Holly Robinson-Peete

22 Daniel Kaluuya