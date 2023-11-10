Take A Trip Down Memory Lane With Eve's Most Remarkable Hair Moments

We have a “fetish” for the blonde diva, Eve’s, evolving dos’. Today the inspirational entertainer turns 45 years young so we’re celebrating some of her most memorable looks. From short to long and everything in between, see how this hair hopper always keeps her hair on the pulse.

Eve burst onto the scene as the Ruff Ryders’ First Lady in 1999. The attention-seeking star kept all eyes on her with electric hair colors that definitely got fans to notice. In 2000, fire engine red hair– which popped brilliantly against her brown skin– was her thing.

In 2001, Eve instantly became an artist to watch when she collaborated with Gwen Stefani on the hit single “Let Me Blow Ya Mind.” That same year, the don diva turned head with a pink, sharp blunt bang at the MTV Music Awards held in New York City. But she isn’t only about the short cuts, either. She made room for long, blonde tresses in 2003 with curly braids, and the following year, honey-dipped bangs.

As for 2007? You could count on Eve having bobs of all shapes and sizes. She stole the spotlight during an appearance on MTV’s TRL with a sassy, angled one, before shaping it into a mohawk in 2008.

And speaking of bobs, more recently, Eve threw up a peace sign in a platinum bob no one can compete with. She complemented her look with a neutral-toned beat and black nail polish. A subtle reminder that she’s forever that girl.

01 377894 62: Rapper Eve poses for photographers September 7, 2000 at the MTV Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by George De Sota/Liaison)

02 376714 07: Ruff Ryders” Eve attends the Luca Luca Fall/Winter 2000 fashion show February 6, 2000 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Liaison)

03 HOLLYWOOD – MARCH 18: Rapper Eve poses during “ten” fashion show presented by General Motors on March 18, 2003 in Hollywood, California. To celebrate and highlight the rich heritage of film in Hollywood, GM?s ten brings to life film?s history through a visual display of past iconic Award winners accompanied by associations with trend-setting elements from each respective era, including fashion, music and automobiles. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

04 HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 15: Actress Eve arrives at the “Eve” launch and viewing party at The Falls on September 15, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

05 NEW YORK – JUNE 7: Rapper Eve attends the “2004 CFDA Fashion Awards” at the New York Public Library June 7, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

06 NEW YORK – MAY 01: Rapper Eve attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala: Anglomania at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 1, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

07 NEW YORK – JUNE 11: *U.S. TABLOIDS OUT* Singer Eve makes an appearance on MTV’s Total Request Live June 11, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

08 PHILADELPHIA – OCTOBER 24: Rap artist Eve attends the “Respect My Vote!” Get Out the Vote bus tour at the Wachovia Center on October 24, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mychal Watts/Getty Images)

09 LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 26: Rapper Eve arrives at the BET Awards ’11 held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 26, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

10 WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 21: Eve attends Together To End AIDS: An Evening To Benefit amfAR and GBCHealth at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on July 21, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael Kovac/FilmMagic)

11 SANTA MONICA, CA – SEPTEMBER 3: Rapper Eve attend the Fifth Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards on September 3, 1999 at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

12 UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – JULY 15: Rapper Eve attend the Second Annual MTV Rock and Bowl on July 15, 2000 at Universal Studios in Universal City, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

13 SANTA MONICA, CA – AUGUST 28: Rapper Eve attends the Seventh Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards on August 28, 2001 at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

14 NEW YORK CITY – SEPTEMBER 6: Rapper Eve attends the 18th Annual MTV Video Music Awards on September 6, 2001 at the Metropolitan Opera House, Lincoln Center in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

15 Eve at Briney Spears post-concert party at Bowery Bar, New York, New York, July 7, 1999. (Photo by Steve Eichner/Getty Images)

16 Rapper Eve arrives at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

17 LOS ANGELES – 1992 singer Eve poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

18 LOS ANGELES – 1992 singer Eve poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

19 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Eve attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

20 US rapper Eve arrives for the World premiere of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw” at the Dolby theatre on July 13, 2019 in Hollywood. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

21 LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Eve attends a Warner Records BRIT Awards 2020 after party at Chiltern Firehouse on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)