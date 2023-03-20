ESSENCE Entertainment Preview: 9 Films We Can’t Wait To See This Spring

With March 20 being the first official day of spring, it’s only right that you’re up to date on the premiere dates for the most anticipated films of the season. The next few months are filled with movies in the genres of action, drama, comedy, and more.

Sports dramas will have a heavy presence in the film industry during April. To kick things off, audiences can see Air – starring Viola Davis – which chronicles the Air Jordan shoeline, and the boxing biopic Big George Foreman, featuring actors such as Khris Davis, Sonja Sohn, and the Academy Award-winning Forest Whitaker. May includes the tenth installment of the blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise, as well as the highly anticipated live adaptation of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey.

From the animated film Strays to the action-packed Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, here are the must-see films hitting theaters this spring.

01 A Thousand And One (3/31) Written and directed by A.V. Rockwell, A Thousand and One stars Teyana Taylor. It had its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and won the grand jury prize. It is scheduled to be released on March 31, 2023, by Focus Features.

02 Air (4/5) This film starring Viola Davis chronicles the origin of the Air Jordan shoeline; a Nike, Inc. employee seeks to strike a business deal with rookie basketball player Michael Jordan. Air premiered at SxSW last weekend, and is scheduled for a worldwide release on April 5 by Amazon Studios, marking it as the first film Amazon released in theaters without simultaneously premiering on Prime Video.

03 Big George Foreman (4/28) Directed by George Tillman, this upcoming sports film focuses on the life of world heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman. It stars Khris Davis in the titular role, and also features Jasmine Mathews, John Magaro, Sullivan Jones, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Sonja Sohn, and Forest Whitaker.

04 Fast X (5/19) Fast X, the follow-up to 2021’s F9 is the eleventh installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. The film stars an ensemble cast including Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jason Momoa, and more.

05 The Little Mermaid (5/26) Starring Halle Bailey in the lead role, The Little Mermaid is a live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1989 animated film of the same name. The film focuses on Ariel, the youngest daughter of the kingdom Atlantica’s ruler King Triton, who is fascinated with the human world but mermaids are forbidden to explore it.

06 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (6/2) The sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a shared multiverse of alternate universes called the “Spider-Verse.” Shameik Moore voices Miles, starring alongside Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Brian Tyree Henry, and more. In the film, Miles goes on an adventure across the multiverse with a new team of Spider-People, known as the Spider-Force.

07 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (6/9) This science fiction action film based on Hasbro’s Transformers toy line is the seventh installment in the Transformers film series and a sequel to 2018’s Bumblebee. The film is directed by Steven Caple Jr., and will star Dominique Fishback and Tobe Nwigwe in his film debut.

08 Strays (6/9) Starring Jamie Foxx, Strays is a live film that follows a dog named Reggie, who is abandoned in the streets by his owner. He teams up with other strays including a Boston Terrier named Bug, an Australian Shepherd named Maggie, and a therapy Great Dane named Hunter to get revenge on his owner.