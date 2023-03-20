Home · Entertainment

ESSENCE Entertainment Preview: 9 Films We Can’t Wait To See This Spring

From Viola Davis to Teyana Taylor, many of your favorite entertainers can be seen on the silver screen in the coming months.
With March 20 being the first official day of spring, it’s only right that you’re up to date on the premiere dates for the most anticipated films of the season. The next few months are filled with movies in the genres of action, drama, comedy, and more.

The first film to be released on this list is A Thousand A One, written and directed by A.V. Rockwell, and starring Teyana Taylor. It had its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and won the grand jury prize. 

Sports dramas will have a heavy presence in the film industry during April. To kick things off, audiences can see Air – starring Viola Davis – which chronicles the Air Jordan shoeline, and the boxing biopic Big George Foreman, featuring actors such as Khris Davis, Sonja Sohn, and the Academy Award-winning Forest Whitaker. May includes the tenth installment of the blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise, as well as the highly anticipated live adaptation of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey.

From the animated film Strays to the action-packed Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, here are the must-see films hitting theaters this spring.

