Black Love Was Present At The Emmys This Year: Check Out These Cute Celebrity Couples

The “biggest night in television” boasted plenty of standout moments, including the adorable celebrity couples who showed up to the star-studded award show.
US actress Niecy Nash and her wife singer Jessica Betts arrive for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
The 75th Emmys didn’t disappoint. With epic award acceptance speeches from Quinta Brunson, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Ayo Edebiri, Black women were inspirational in the career and love departments. Niecey Nash-Betts won the Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Emmy for her riveting performance in Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and took a moment to thank her supportive partner, Jessica Betts, as well as her cast, the streaming platform, and more importantly herself. While Black women were winning left and right, you couldn’t help but notice how supported they were by their loving partners, as they should be. Look at some of the cutest Black celebrity couples who showed up and out during the unforgettable awards show.

