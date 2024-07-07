EFOC 2024 Street Style Moments–Day 2

KAI TSEHAY

On day two at the Convention Center in New Orleans, a wide variety of looks were on display. From Western-inspired outfits accessorized with cowboy hats, and boots, classics were seen throughout the first day of the 30th anniversary of the ESSENCE Festival. Bright colors and bold prints were seen among the large crowds of beautiful Black people. The cowboy hats featured crystal fringe and suede fabric.

Mini shorts were seen in the crowds in contrast to long, flowing dresses with one-shoulder details and floral prints. Neon greens, bright reds, and prints were on attendees. Older guests in wide-brimmed hats, well-fitting suits, and a few streetwear-inspired outfits with cargo pants and cropped polos. Vibrant hues against deep skin tones were all around on pieces with cutouts, tie details, and leg slits. The day just kept getting progressively better with looks from all generations.

Keep scrolling to see some style moments from day two at the 30th Anniversary of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

