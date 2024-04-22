HomeNews

Happy Earth Day - Here Are 5 Black Women Conservationists You Need To Know

In the past, environmentalism has been misaligned as a cause for the wealthy, when in fact, Black leaders, and specifically Black women have long had a hand in shaping the conservationist movement.
By Rayna Reid Rayford ·

Environmentalism has often been associated with the wealthy, when in fact, Black leaders – particularly Black women – have played a crucial role in shaping and fighting for the conservationist movement.

When Black environmentalist “Leah Thomas was earning her degree in environmental studies…[she] noticed that the environmentalists she was studying did not look like her, nor did they look like the Black women she knew to be integral in the fight for clean water, air and land.”

But as the NAACP notes, “[e]nvironmental and climate justice is a civil rights issue. We all depend on the physical environment and its bounty.”

Today, on Earth Day, ESSENCE is saluting five Black women who have helped lead the way towards building a more sustainable future for our planet.

