Did You Know These Black Men Were In Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity?

In honor of their 110th Founders Day, we acknowledge some of the impactful Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity members who have positively contributed to Black history and culture.
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Terrance Howard arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
By Melissa Noel

On January 9, 1914, three young African American male students founded Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Founders A. Langston Taylor, Leonard F. Morse, and Charles I. Brown sought to establish a fraternity exemplifying brotherhood, scholarship, and service. Their goal was to create an organization that viewed itself as being “part of” rather than separate from the community at large.

“They believed that each potential member should be judged by his own merits rather than his family background or affluence…without regard of race, nationality, skin tone or texture of hair,” according to the fraternity’s official website.

Today, Phi Beta Sigma is an international organization of leaders that live by the motto, “Culture For Service and Service For Humanity.” In addition, Phi Beta Sigma was instrumental in the establishment of the Phi Beta Sigma National Foundation, the Phi Beta Sigma Federal Credit Union, and the Sigma Beta Club Foundation. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, founded in 1920 with the assistance of Phi Beta Sigma, is the Fraternity’s sister organization.

In honor of their 110th Founders Day, we acknowledge some of the impactful Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity members.

