Did You Know These Black Men Were In Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity?

On January 9, 1914, three young African American male students founded Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Founders A. Langston Taylor, Leonard F. Morse, and Charles I. Brown sought to establish a fraternity exemplifying brotherhood, scholarship, and service. Their goal was to create an organization that viewed itself as being “part of” rather than separate from the community at large.

“They believed that each potential member should be judged by his own merits rather than his family background or affluence…without regard of race, nationality, skin tone or texture of hair,” according to the fraternity’s official website.

Today, Phi Beta Sigma is an international organization of leaders that live by the motto, “Culture For Service and Service For Humanity.” In addition, Phi Beta Sigma was instrumental in the establishment of the Phi Beta Sigma National Foundation, the Phi Beta Sigma Federal Credit Union, and the Sigma Beta Club Foundation. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, founded in 1920 with the assistance of Phi Beta Sigma, is the Fraternity’s sister organization.

In honor of their 110th Founders Day, we acknowledge some of the impactful Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity members.

01 01 Terrence Howard- Actor PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Terrance Howard arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

02 02 Malik Yoba- Actor NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Malik Yoba attends 2022 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit at The Apollo Theater on June 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

03 03 George Washington Carver- Scientist And Inventor, “Father Of Black History” Colorized photograph of American scientist and inventor George Washington Carver, from the chest up, wearing a dark jacket and boutonniere and facing the camera with a relaxed expression, 1910. Note: Image has been digitally colorized using a modern process. Colors may not be period-accurate. (Photo by Gado/Getty Images)

04 04 Blair Underwood- Actor NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 10: Blair Underwood poses at the opening night of the new play “Birthday Candles” on Broadway at Roundabout American Airlines Theatre on April 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

05 05 Kwame Nkrumah- Politician, Former President Of Ghana Ghanaian politician Kwame Nkrumah (1909 – 1972), circa 1955. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

06 06 John Lewis-Civil Rights Leader and Politician WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 02: Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) speaks at the American Visionary: John F. Kennedy’s Life and Times debut gala at Smithsonian American Art Museum on May 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for WS Productions)

07 07 Harry Belafonte- Actor/ Musician/ Civil RIghts Activist NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 07: Event honoree Harry Belafonte attends the 2016 Library Lions gala at New York Public Library – Stephen A Schwartzman Building on November 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

08 08 Huey P. Newton- Cofounder Of The Black Panther Party Portrait of Black Panther Party co-founder Huey P. Newton (1942 – 1989) taken as he was being interviewed by a Liberation News Service reporter on the campus of Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, probably April 1970. (Photo by David Fenton/Getty Images)