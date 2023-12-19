Year In Review: 8 Cute Celebrity Mommy Moments Of 2023

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Blue Ive Carter and Beyoncé perform onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Although 2023 was seemingly a year of tricky transitions and challenging public moments for celebrities, one thing that didn’t change was celebrity mothers’ unwavering love for their children or soon-to-be little ones. As the public, we’ve witnessed some awe-inspiring births this year, from Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart’s baby True Legend to Ciara and Russell Wilson’s baby girl, Amora Wilson, born just a few weeks ago. We’ve also noticed how much Black mothers continue to bond with, protect, and celebrate their most precious jewels – their children. We’ve rounded several of the cutest mommy moments of 2023.

01 01 Rihanna And Her Son Riot Rose Mayers A$AP Rocky and Rihanna with their youngest child, Riot Rose Mayers, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 12: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

02 02 Mariah Carey With Her Two Children Mariah Carey accepts the Billboard Chart Achievement Award for “All I Want For Christmas Is You” alongside her children, Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Scott Cannon at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards at Culver Studios in Culver City, California. The show airs on November 19, 2023 on BBMAs. Mariah Carey accepts the Billboard Chart Achievement Award for “All I Want For Christmas Is You” alongside her children, Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Scott Cannon at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards at Culver Studios in Culver City, California. The show airs on November 19, 2023 on BBMAs.watch. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

03 03 Ciara Wilson With Her Daughter Amora Wilson Ciara Wilson attends the world premiere of “The Color Purple” with Amora Wilson at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, December 6, 2023. US singer-songwriter Ciara Wilson attends the world premiere of “The Color Purple” at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, December 6, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

04 04 Da Brat With Her Son True Legend Da Brat performing during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 06: Da Brat during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/FilmMagic)

05 05 Jada Pinkett Smith And Her Son Jaden Smith Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith attend the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 Show on the Jamsugyo Bridge at the Hangang River on April 29, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – APRIL 29: (L-R) Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith attend the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 Show on the Jamsugyo Bridge at the Hangang River on April 29, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images)

06 06 Tia Mowry And Her Children Cairo Hardrict, Tia Mowry and Cree Taylor Hardrict attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. “Wonka” at Regency Village Theatre on December 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Cairo Hardrict, Tia Mowry and Cree Taylor Hardrict attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. “Wonka” at Regency Village Theatre on December 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

07 07 Kimora Lee Simmons And Aoki Lee Simmons Kimora Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons attend Teen Vogue Summit 2023 on November 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Kimora Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons attend Teen Vogue Summit 2023 on November 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)