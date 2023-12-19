HomeLifestyle

Year In Review: 8 Cute Celebrity Mommy Moments Of 2023

While it might’ve been a challenging year for some celebrities romantically, their love for their children only strengthened.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Blue Ive Carter and Beyoncé perform onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)
By Dominique Fluker ·

Although 2023 was seemingly a year of tricky transitions and challenging public moments for celebrities, one thing that didn’t change was celebrity mothers’ unwavering love for their children or soon-to-be little ones. As the public, we’ve witnessed some awe-inspiring births this year, from Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart’s baby True Legend to Ciara and Russell Wilson’s baby girl, Amora Wilson, born just a few weeks ago. We’ve also noticed how much Black mothers continue to bond with, protect, and celebrate their most precious jewels – their children. We’ve rounded several of the cutest mommy moments of 2023.

