6 Sweet Moments Of Coco Gauff And Her Supportive Parents

Candi and Corey Gauff are not only the parents of the tennis champion but also serve as her best friends.
Although it’s Coco Gauff’s moment, she became the third American teen to win the year’s final Grand Slam. However, she wouldn’t be here without the support and sacrifice of her parents, Candi and Corey Gauff. The Gauffs decided to give up their careers to help their daughter pursue tennis full-time. Their dedication and commitment to their daughter’s career have paid off tenfold, as Coco has been winning nonstop since she defeated her role model, Venus Williams, in the first round of Wimbledon in 2019. Fast forward to September 2023, and she’s now coming off the heels of winning this year’s 2023 US Open and giving all the flowers to her parents. “Thank you, first, to my parents. Today was the first time I’ve ever seen my dad cry,” Coco said during her on-court interview. “Thank you, guys, you believed in me from the beginning. My dad took me to this tournament. [I watched] Venus and Serena compete, so it’s really incredible to be on this stage.”

The Gauffs have been married for twenty years and share two other children, Cody and Cameron, inspiring them to pursue their dreams just like their big sister. The Gauffs, as a family unit, are Coco’s biggest supporters and are present at almost every game, like the match against Venus Williams in the opening round of Wimbledon in 2019. During her appearance on CBS This Morning, Coco told host Gayle King, the following, “In the match, I try not to look at my parents too much, but definitely when I have a big ‘Come on!’ or I scream, I look at them because they kind of hype me up.” 

She continued, “And then sometimes when I feel a little bit tight during a match, I look at them because they just give me fist pumps, so that just shows me that everything’s gonna be okay. They’re my biggest supporters.”

Check out some of the sweetest moments of Coco Gauff and her parents throughout the years. 

