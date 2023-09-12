6 Sweet Moments Of Coco Gauff And Her Supportive Parents

Although it’s Coco Gauff’s moment, she became the third American teen to win the year’s final Grand Slam. However, she wouldn’t be here without the support and sacrifice of her parents, Candi and Corey Gauff. The Gauffs decided to give up their careers to help their daughter pursue tennis full-time. Their dedication and commitment to their daughter’s career have paid off tenfold, as Coco has been winning nonstop since she defeated her role model, Venus Williams, in the first round of Wimbledon in 2019. Fast forward to September 2023, and she’s now coming off the heels of winning this year’s 2023 US Open and giving all the flowers to her parents. “Thank you, first, to my parents. Today was the first time I’ve ever seen my dad cry,” Coco said during her on-court interview. “Thank you, guys, you believed in me from the beginning. My dad took me to this tournament. [I watched] Venus and Serena compete, so it’s really incredible to be on this stage.”

The Gauffs have been married for twenty years and share two other children, Cody and Cameron, inspiring them to pursue their dreams just like their big sister. The Gauffs, as a family unit, are Coco’s biggest supporters and are present at almost every game, like the match against Venus Williams in the opening round of Wimbledon in 2019. During her appearance on CBS This Morning, Coco told host Gayle King, the following, “In the match, I try not to look at my parents too much, but definitely when I have a big ‘Come on!’ or I scream, I look at them because they kind of hype me up.”

She continued, “And then sometimes when I feel a little bit tight during a match, I look at them because they just give me fist pumps, so that just shows me that everything’s gonna be okay. They’re my biggest supporters.”

Check out some of the sweetest moments of Coco Gauff and her parents throughout the years.

01 Coco and her parents celebrate in 2023! Coco Gauff celebrates with her family as her parents Candi Gauff and Corey Gauff embrace after her victory against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the Women’s Singles Final on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open Tennis Championship 2023 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on September 9th, 2023 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. NEW YORK, USA: September 9: Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates with her family as her parents Candi Gauff and Corey Gauff embrace after her victory against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the Women’s Singles Final on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open Tennis Championship 2023 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on September 9th, 2023 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

02 Coco and her parents watching tennis together in 2023! Coco Gauff with her parents watching Christopher Eubanks against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the Gentlemens’ Singles fourth-round match on Court Two during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 10, 2023, in London, England. LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 10. Coco Gauff of the United States with parents Candi Gauff and Corey Gauff watching Christopher Eubanks of the United States against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the Gentlemens’ Singles fourth-round match on Court Two during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 10, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

03 A cute father and daughter moment in 2020! Coco Gauff receives advice from her father and coach Corey Gauff during her first round match against Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia during day one of the 2020 ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Centre on January 06, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JANUARY 06: Cori Gauff of USA receives advice from her father and coach Corey Gauff during her first round match against Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia during day one of the 2020 ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Centre on January 06, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

04 Posing for the camera with her father, Corey Gauff in 2019 Cori Gauff and her father and coach Corey Gauff, pose for a photograph after practicing before the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 23, 2019 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 23: Cori Gauff of the United States and her father and coach Corey Gauff, pose for a photograph after practicing before the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by TPN/Getty Images)

05 Coco Gauff and her parents celebrate her win in 2019! Coro Gauff poses with the trophy next to her parents Gorey and Candy Gauff after she won her WTA-Upper Austria Ladies final tennis match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia on October 13, 2019 in Linz, Austria. Cori Gauff of US (C) poses with the trophy next to her parents Gorey (R) und Candy Gauff after she won her WTA-Upper Austria Ladies final tennis match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia on October 13, 2019 in Linz, Austria. (Photo by BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT (Photo by BARBARA GINDL/APA/AFP via Getty Images)