Civil Rights Icon Myrlie Evers-Williams Turns 90 Today: Here Are 7 Things She Wants Us To Know Right Now

As she celebrates a major milestone, Mrs. Evers-Williams shares her thoughts on the continued fight for justice and equality and what she believes is necessary to uplift our communities.
By Rayna Reid Rayford ·

Myrlie Evers-Williams was thrust into the national spotlight after her husband and civil rights leader Medgar Evers was shot and killed in 1963. She mourned her husband, but then she took up the mantle to carry on his work for decades.

By entering politics, Ever-Williams became a “national catalyst for justice and equality.” Her work helped strengthen her late husband’s legacy and advance the movement. She co-founded the National Women’s Political Caucus, ran for Congress in California’s 24th district and served as Los Angeles’ commissioner of public works. She also wrote for Ladies Home Journal, covered the Paris Peace Talks, and rose to prominence as the Atlantic Richfield Company’s consumer affairs director.

A dynamic leader, Mrs. Evers-Williams chaired the NAACP’s board of directors from 1995 to 1998. In 2013, she became the first woman and the first layperson to deliver the prayer at a presidential inauguration.

In 2020, Evers-Williams stated, “I’m pushing 90 years of age now, but I’ll be darned if I’m not as strong as I have ever been in my conviction about what is right and wrong…I can’t do what I used to do, but I’m blessed that I can still think, and I can still speak.”

Evers-Williams, who was born on March 17, 1933, celebrates her 90th birthday today. As she celebrates this milestone birthday, she shares with ESSENCE what she believes can be done to further the mission and uplift our people. Here are our top seven takeaways.

