Cicely Tyson’s Most Inspiring Beauty Moments

Cicely Tyson’s legacy of beauty, wisdom, and grace is something that will live on forever. She trailblazed the film industry in her roles for iconic films like Roots, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, The Help, and many more. And due to her immeasurable talent, she’s earned herself 3 Emmy Awards, a Tony Award, and even the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

All the while, Ms. Tyson never shied away from making a statement with her hair and makeup looks. She’s always demonstrated the versatility and expansiveness of Black beauty. For her, the ‘60s were all about mini ‘fros and pixie cuts. In the 1970s, Tyson wasn’t afraid to explore braided looks. Consider her braid crown and lashes for the 1974 Emmy Awards or her iconic cornrow updo in 1973. A standout moment in the ‘80s includes her 1986 portrait, posing next to Zimbabwean art work while rocking a wispy updo and a smile.

And her creativity didn’t end after her bob era in the ‘90s either. At ESSENCE’s 3rd Annual Black Women In Hollywood luncheon in 2010, Tyson showed up with a purple, flower-adorned head piece and blushy cheeks. That same year, her sleek updo and blue eyeshadow turned heads at the 41st NAACP Image Awards. In the late 2010s, she fully embraced gray hair, and, more recently, in 2020, she stunned during the TCA Winter Panel with an asymmetrical curly afro and red lipstick.

In honor of what would be the late, great Cicely Tyson’s 98th birthday today, below, we’re looking back at some of the icon’s most inspiring beauty moments.

01 01 11/17/96 Los Angeles, Ca Shrine Auditorium Oprah with Cicely Tyson and her dog at Ebony Magazine’s ” 11/17/96 Los Angeles, Ca Shrine Auditorium Oprah with Cicely Tyson and her dog at Ebony Magazine’s “Celebrate the Dream: 50 Years of Ebony Magazine”

02 02 11/15/97- Wilton Theater Los Angeles,Ca- Cicely Tyson attending the Cable Ace Awards. 11/15/97- Wilton Theater Los Angeles,Ca- Cicely Tyson attending the Cable Ace Awards.

03 03 Cicely Tyson 19th February 1973: American actress Cicely Tyson at a reception in London. (Photo by Ian Showell/Keystone/Getty Images)

04 04 Film Life’s 2006 Black Movie Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 15: Actress Cicely Tyson arrives for the Film Life’s 2006 Black Movie Awards at the Shrine Wiltern Theater on October 15, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

05 05 Photo of Cicely Tyson UNSPECIFIED – CIRCA 1970: Photo of Cicely Tyson Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

06 06 44th Annual Emmy Awards Cicely Tyson (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

07 07 The 51st Annual Emmy Awards – Arrivals Cicely Tyson (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

08 08 American Film Institute Honors Gregory Peck Sidney Poitier and Cicely Tyson (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

09 09 41st NAACP Image Awards – Show LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 26: Actress Cicely Tyson speaks onstage during the 41st NAACP Image awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on February 26, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Caulfield/WireImage)

10 10 3rd Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 04: Actress Cicely Tyson attends the 3rd annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood luncheon at Beverly Hills Hotel on March 4, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

11 11 Premiere of “The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter” NEW YORK CITY – AUGUST 1: Actress Cicely Tyson and musician Miles Davis attend the premiere of “The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter” on July 31st 1968 in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

12 12 To Be Young, Gifted And Black Gala NEW YORK CITY – JANUARY 2: (L-R) Cicely Tyson, James Baldwin, guest and singer Harry Belafonte attend To Be Young, Gifted And Black Gala on January 2, 1969 at the Cherry Lane Theater in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

13 13 The 18th Annual Cable ACE Awards Cicely Tyson during The 18th Annual Cable ACE Awards at Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

14 14 “Parenthood” Benefit Cicely Tyson during “Parenthood” Benefit at Coronet Theater in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

15 15 Cicely Tyson The actress Cicely Tyson, in costume in the role of Mrs. Browne, while on the set of the television mini-series ‘The Women of Brewster Place’, Los Angeles, CA, 1988. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)

16 16 Cicely Tyson Portrait CIRCA 1960: Actress Cicely Tyson poses for a portrait in circa 1960. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

17 17 Cicely Tyson Portrait CIRCA 1966: Actress Cicely Tyson poses for a portrait in circa 1966. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

18 18 Cicely Tyson With Emmy Awards LOS ANGELES – MAY 28: Actress Cicely Tyson holds the two Emmy Awards that she won for her performance in “The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman” on May 28, 1974 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

19 19 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 29: Viola Davis and Cicely Tyson arrives at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

20 20 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 25: Actress Cicely Tyson attends the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

21 21 Cicely Tyson at Core Benefit (Original Caption) 3/4/1973- New York, NY- Cicely Tyson, who’s up for an Academy Award as “Best Actress” for her work in the film “Sounder,” appears at New York’s Carnegie Hall during a midnight (March 3-March 4) benefit for the Congress of Racial Equality. At the affair, CORE gave her an “award of ecxellence”.

22 22 Sammy Davis and Cicely Tyson in Film (Original Caption) 1/15/1966- Sammy Davis, Jr. clutches co-star Cicely Tyson towards him during a tender scene from the film “A Man Named Adam.” Movie Still.

23 23 Cicely Tyson Holding Zimbabwean Art Work (Original Caption) Santa Monica, California: Actress Cicely Tyson poses with an example of Zimbabwean stone sculpture at the Artis Lane Studio as the actress readies a showing of more than 40 of the works of art she brought to this country. The exhibit marks only the second time this contemporary art form has been exhibited in the United States; the other display was in New York in 1960’s. The sculpture is rapidly earning worldwide attention as a potent, expressive forum for artists who struggled under Rhodesia’s white rule and emerged with a powerful new stone visions of their nation’s recent history, its tribal and mystical heritage, and their own anger, fear and desires. “It’s a tribute to the ability of these people who found a way to express themselves,” Tyson said. “They found a way to speak.”

24 24 Actress Cicely Tyson Smiling Actress and model Cicely Tyson attends an African American civil rights event. (Photo by Owen Franken/Corbis via Getty Images)

25 25 Cicely Tyson Portrait of American actress Cicely Tyson holding a monocle to her eye during a visit to London, February 19th 1973. (Photo by Dennis Oulds/Central Press/Getty Images)

26 26 2016 American Theatre Wing Gala Honoring Cicely Tyson NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 26: Cicely Tyson attends the 2016 American Theatre Wing Gala honoring Cicely Tyson at the Plaza Hotel on September 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/WireImage)

27 27 US-POLITICS-OBAMA-MEDAL OF FREEDOM US President Barack Obama presents actress Cicely Tyson with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, during a ceremony honoring 21 recipients, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, November 22, 2016. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

28 28 2018 TCM Classic Film Festival – Friday HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 27: Actor Cicely Tyson speaks onstage at the screening of ‘Sounder’ during Day 2 of the 2018 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 27, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 350569. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TCM)

29 29 Cicely Tyson, actress New York, N.Y.: Actress Cicely Tyson stands in front of Sardi’s on W. 44th Street in Manhattan on August 1, 1966. (Photo by Stan Wolfson/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

30 30 “A Soldier’s Play” Opening Night NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 21: Cicely Tyson attends the Broadway Opening Night performance for The Roundabout Theatre Company’s “A Soldier’s Play” at the American Airlines Theatre on January 21, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images)

31 31 Discovery, Inc. TCA Winter Panel 2020 PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 16: Cicely Tyson of ‘Cherish The Day’ speaks onstage during the OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network portion of the Discovery, Inc. TCA Winter Panel 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 16, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for Discovery, Inc.)