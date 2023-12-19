HomeBeauty

Cicely Tyson’s Most Inspiring Beauty Moments

Everything from her floral headpiece at ESSENCE’s Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon, to her blue eyeshadow at the NAACP Image Awards.
Cicely Tyson’s Most Inspiring Beauty Moments
Getty Images / Dennis Oulds
By Akili King ·

Cicely Tyson’s legacy of beauty, wisdom, and grace is something that will live on forever. She trailblazed the film industry in her roles for iconic films like Roots, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, The Help, and many more. And due to her immeasurable talent, she’s earned herself 3 Emmy Awards, a Tony Award, and even the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016. 

All the while, Ms. Tyson never shied away from making a statement with her hair and makeup looks. She’s always demonstrated the versatility and expansiveness of Black beauty. For her, the ‘60s were all about mini ‘fros and pixie cuts. In the 1970s, Tyson wasn’t afraid to explore braided looks. Consider her braid crown and lashes for the 1974 Emmy Awards or her iconic cornrow updo in 1973. A standout moment in the ‘80s includes her 1986 portrait, posing next to Zimbabwean art work while rocking a wispy updo and a smile. 

And her creativity didn’t end after her bob era in the ‘90s either. At ESSENCE’s 3rd Annual Black Women In Hollywood luncheon in 2010, Tyson showed up with a purple, flower-adorned head piece and blushy cheeks. That same year, her sleek updo and blue eyeshadow turned heads at the 41st NAACP Image Awards. In the late 2010s, she fully embraced gray hair, and, more recently, in 2020, she stunned during the TCA Winter Panel with an asymmetrical curly afro and red lipstick. 

In honor of what would be the late, great Cicely Tyson’s 98th birthday today, below, we’re looking back at some of the icon’s most inspiring beauty moments.    