Ciara’s Most Inspiring Beauty Looks

Ciara has been engraving her mark on the music industry since 2004. She took a “1, 2 Step” into fame after releasing her hit single, “Goodies,” followed by her debut album of the same name later that year. For seven consecutive weeks at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100, all we could listen to was her melodic voice. And when it comes to her music videos? From “Lose Control” to TK, it’s safe to say we can’t keep up with the next-level dance moves.

Not only an R&B icon, CiCi has always pulled breathtaking beauty looks. You can expect her to show up and show out at every award show. This includes her soft pink makeup and pin-thin eyebrows at the Billboard Awards in 2004, and curly, honey-brown hair and berry gloss at the SoulTrain Awards in 2007. These were both an early introduction to what we could start to expect from the superstar.

Additionally, ESSENCE has watched Ciara grow over the years: owning multiple covers, including our July/August 2020 issue. On it, she rocked twisted locks and tribal-inspired makeup. Since then, she’s been found with luxurious metallic nails and a long, half-up hairstyle for her 2022 Met Gala look. As for the 65th Grammy Awards, a blonde pin-curl style had our jaws dropped– with sultry, brown makeup to match.

Today, on her 39th birthday, we celebrate her contributions to the culture musically, and the example she’s set when it comes to family, joy, and even beauty-wise.

Below, take a look at 32 of Ciara’s most inspiring beauty moments.

01 01 NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 21: (U.S. TABS OUT) Musician Ciara arrives for the 3rd Annual TRL Awards at the MTV Times Square Studios February 21, 2005 in New York City. The TRL Awards celebrate the most exciting TRL performers and memorable moments of 2004. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

02 02 Ciara during 2004 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by J. Merritt/FilmMagic)

03 03 PASADENA, CA – SEPTEMBER 07: Singer Ciara poses with her awards in the press room at the 10th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on September 7, 2005 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

04 04 Ciara during 10th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards – Arrivals at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, United States. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

05 05 Ciara attends the 2007 World Music Awards held at the Monte Carlo Sporting Club on November 4, 2007 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

06 06 Ciara Harris attends her 22nd Birthday Tour at Runway on October 26, 2007 in New York. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic)

07 07 NEW YORK – JULY 18: Singer Ciara attends a taping of BET’s 106 & Park on July 18, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

08 08 NEW YORK – JULY 18: Recording artist Ciara attends the Screamfest 2007 Tour Press Conference at The Spotlight July 18, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)

09 09 Singer Ciara attends the 2010 Pre-Grammy Gala & Salute To Industry Icons at Beverly Hills Hilton on January 30, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California.

10 10 PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: Ciara attends the Givenchy Ready to Wear Spring / Summer 2012 show during Paris Fashion Week on October 2, 2011 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

11 11 UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – JUNE 03: Singer Ciara arrives at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards held at Gibson Amphitheatre on June 3, 2012 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

12 12 PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 25: Singer Ciara attends the Lanvin show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2015 on September 25, 2014 in Paris, France. (Photo by Rindoff/Dufour/Getty Images)

13 13 Recording artist Ciara arrives at the 56th GRAMMY Awards held at the Staples Center. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

14 14 LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 24: Ciara arrives at the 2014 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Carole King on January 24, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

15 15 NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 11: Singer Ciara attends Billboard’s 10th Annual Women In Music at Cipriani 42nd Street on December 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

16 16 NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 13: Singer Ciara attends the “The Last Witch Hunter” New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on October 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

17 17 HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 30: Host Ciara attends Billboard Women In Music 2017 at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 30, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Billboard)

18 18 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 26: NFL player Russell Wilson (L) and singer Ciara attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage)

19 19 WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 26: Recording Artist Ciara attends the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on February 26, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

20 20 NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 20: Ciara attends a party to celebrate the Bvlgari Flagship Store Reopening on October 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)

21 21 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Ciara attends the 2019 American Music Awards Press Day and Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Ciara at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp)

22 22 NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 30: Ciara seen out and about in Manhattan on October 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

23 23 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Russell Wilson and Ciara arriving for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

24 24 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, Ciara attends the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)

25 25 LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 31st: In this image released on December 31, Ciara arrives at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 broadcast on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

26 26 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 02: Ciara attends the 2021 ACE Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 02, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

27 27 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Ciara attends DUNDAS x REVOLVE NYFW Runway Show Casa Cipriani on September 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

28 28 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Ciara arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

29 29 Ciara at the Giambattista Valli Dinner at Caviar Kaspia on October 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images)

30 30 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Ciara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

31 31 PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Ciara attends the Giambattista Valli Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)