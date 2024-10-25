 Ciara’s Most Inspiring Beauty Looks - Essence | Essence
Ciara’s Most Inspiring Beauty Looks

In celebration of Ciara’s 39th birthday today we’re looking back at the singer’s head turning beauty looks.
Ciara has been engraving her mark on the music industry since 2004. She took a “1, 2 Step” into fame after releasing her hit single, “Goodies,” followed by her debut album of the same name later that year. For seven consecutive weeks at the top of Billboard’s Hot 100, all we could listen to was her melodic voice. And when it comes to her music videos? From “Lose Control” to TK, it’s safe to say we can’t keep up with the next-level dance moves. 

Not only an R&B icon, CiCi has always pulled breathtaking beauty looks. You can expect her to show up and show out at every award show. This includes her soft pink makeup and pin-thin eyebrows at the Billboard Awards in 2004, and curly, honey-brown hair and berry gloss at the SoulTrain Awards in 2007. These were both an early introduction to what we could start to expect from the superstar. 

Additionally, ESSENCE has watched Ciara grow over the years: owning multiple covers, including our July/August 2020 issue. On it, she rocked twisted locks and tribal-inspired makeup. Since then, she’s been found with luxurious metallic nails and a long, half-up hairstyle for her 2022 Met Gala look. As for the 65th Grammy Awards, a blonde pin-curl style had our jaws dropped– with sultry, brown makeup to match.

Today, on her 39th birthday, we celebrate her contributions to the culture musically, and the example she’s set when it comes to family, joy, and even beauty-wise.

Below, take a look at 32 of Ciara’s most inspiring beauty moments.

