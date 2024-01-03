Charlotte’s Culinary Renaissance: Black-Owned Restaurants Redefining Flavor in the Queen City

Charlotte’s Restaurant Week is approaching January 19-28, and I’m inspired by food critic Keith Lee. I’m on my Keisha Lee… Charlotte is one of the fastest-growing cities in America, with around 113 people moving in a day. That’s around 41,163 people a year. I want to utilize my voice and expertise to bring awareness to CLT’s rich and quickly growing Black food scene that deserves more recognition.
Neighborhood: Uptown
One word to describe @spice.clt is “Worldly.” Experienced and sophisticated to say the least. Located in the heart of uptown this is what the Queen City NEEDED. Expect to hear Afro beats, amapiano, latin music, Rnb and hip hop as you dine on dishes hand picked from all over the world. The vibe is giving grown, sexy, and well traveled so make sure you are dressed to impress.
My Favorites: Food
Accara Bowl – Jollof rice.
Bang Bang Shrimp – Crunchy saucy and tangy.
Ribeye – Seasoned to perfection and VERY tender.
My Favorites: Drinks
Pyro Shot (off menu)- Fire (literally) the shot comes to your table on fire.
Ruby Rose- feels like you’re drinking a magic potion and the Chamomile spritz was a great girly touch.
Neighborhood: Camp North End
Owned by the same family behind Uptown Yolk, ownership, originally from Memphis, sought to infuse the Queen City with the distinctive flavors of their region. Upon entering, the ambiance exudes intimacy, reminiscent of the French Quarter. The hospitality was unmatched it felt as if I was in the presence of family. They start and end each experience with a complimentary gift for the table. “Blacker Jacks” to wet our whistle while the kitchen prepared our meal.
My Favorites: Food
River Chips (Chicken skins) – Hear me out… I know, but you must try it. Similar texture of pork rinds you can sit and eat the whole plate without noticing.
Leah’s Cabbage – The last thing the owners sister cooked for him before she passed. Slow Roasted Cabbage, Pepper Honey, Smoked Sausage, Pork Neck Bisque. Sweet and savory.
My Favorites: Drinks
Carolina G- Refreshing sprtiz. Hints of mint
Smoke Sumn- Old Overholt rye, vanilla bean demerara, creole bitters, palo santo & cinnamon bark smoke, *sumn smoked garnish
Neighborhood: University City
Sol’Delish stands as a classic Soul food restaurant with a unique twist. While embracing tradition, they prioritize health by offering an array of vegan options. The owner proudly states, “Our Collards are free of meat and additives, and in the Everything Greens Dip, we opt for kale for its potential to contribute to kidney health, ensuring a cleaner culinary experience.”
My Favorites: Food
Everything Greens Dip- SEASONED Collards and Kale greens with a three cheese blend served with seasoned tortilla chips
Seafood Mac and Cheese (Lobster and Shrimp)- The cheese blend was on point. It was very creamy with lots of garlic.
My Favorites: Drinks
Sol Punch- is essentially a refreshing beverage with a kick. I could have enjoyed these all night long.
The White Snow Marg- is a delightful fusion of a pina colada and a margarita—an entirely novel experience for me, and it tasted absolutely fantastic! The coconut-rimmed glass added a tropical touch, transporting me to a vacation state of mind.
Neighborhood: University City
Fumée Kitchen & Cocktails provides a delightful setting for guests to savor top-notch handcrafted cocktails and wine choices, relish exquisite small-course dining, and enjoy premium glass hookah experiences. Brunch, dinner or late night, the exclusive ambiance dressed with a charming flair, invites guests to feel like they’re stepping into a classy celebration each time they enter the doors.
My Favorites: Food
Surf & Turf (Shrimp) – While Fumée typically offers small plates in a tapa style, this particular dish is perfect if you’re seeking a satisfying, filling meal.
Crab Cake – An ample lump of fresh crab cake served with Cajun remoulade. The flavors are incredibly fresh and delightful. If you have an affinity for seafood, don’t miss out on this delectable dish.
My Favorites: Drinks
Fumée Lemon Drop – If you know, you know. You cant leave here without trying one… or 3!
Sweet Dreams – As tasty as it is fun! Your server will Bring out fresh cotton candy in a glass and your drink in a separate vile. Fumée is no stranger to “instagramable” moments and celebration so be sure to have your cameras ready!
Neighborhood: Uptown
This brunch destination is perfect for bringing your auntie, grandma, cousins, and best friends together. The establishment radiates Essence energy, (and I’m not just saying that because I saw the latest issue of Essence Magazine casually on the coffee table in the waiting area.) Featuring floor-to-ceiling windows on every wall and vibrant orange and green accents throughout, you’re guaranteed to feel refreshed and invigorated while savoring Memphis-style brunch.
My Favorites: Food
Valley of the Sun- Chorizo Chili Topped W/ Queso Fresco, Corn Tortilla, Two Sunny Up Eggs, Salsa Verde
Sweet Potato Waffle, paired with the Chicken Thigh- w/ Pecan Butter & Maple Whipped Cream
My Favorites: Drinks
Curious George – Refreshing spritz hints of mint
Soulfashioned – Sweeter take on an old fashioned. Cinnamon flavors
Neighborhood: University City
Drawing inspiration from the owner’s grandmother, @lulabellesclt introduces a unique twist to Southern cooking in the Queen City. This restaurant and lounge proudly offers authentic Southern cuisine, meticulously seasoned to perfection. With nightly features like hookah and a DJ, it creates an atmosphere of vibrant energy. Upon entering, you’re welcomed by a captivating painting of “Lulabelle,” a representation of a relatable Black woman for everyone.
My Favorites: Food
Signature Fire Lamb-chops Dinner – Four bone in Lamb-chop loins, topped with terriyaki garlic Glaze served with your choice of two sides
Southern Fried Chicken Dinner (rice) – Leg quarters seasoned in Lulabelle’s signature house seasoning, deep fried to perfection. If you’re seeking the essence of “Grandma’s Fried Chicken,” this is the epitome! Don’t miss out on the side of rice. It complements the dish so well. Not a single grain remained on the plate.
My Favorites: Drinks
Black Berry Margarita – Features fresh muddled blackberries and blue Rock Salt.
THC (Tropical Henny Crush) – The name says it all. This drink is ombre and basically glows under the restaurants blue lights.