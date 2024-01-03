Charlotte’s Culinary Renaissance: Black-Owned Restaurants Redefining Flavor in the Queen City

Spice Charlotte

Neighborhood: Uptown

One word to describe @spice.clt is “Worldly.” Experienced and sophisticated to say the least. Located in the heart of uptown this is what the Queen City NEEDED. Expect to hear Afro beats, amapiano, latin music, Rnb and hip hop as you dine on dishes hand picked from all over the world. The vibe is giving grown, sexy, and well traveled so make sure you are dressed to impress.

My Favorites: Food

Accara Bowl – Jollof rice.

Bang Bang Shrimp – Crunchy saucy and tangy.

Ribeye – Seasoned to perfection and VERY tender.

My Favorites: Drinks

Pyro Shot (off menu)- Fire (literally) the shot comes to your table on fire.

Ruby Rose- feels like you’re drinking a magic potion and the Chamomile spritz was a great girly touch.