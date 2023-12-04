Lauren London’s Iconic Beauty Moments

Back in the early 2000s, you may remember Lauren London’s appearance in music videos for industry-leading rappers – like Pharrell’s “Frontin” – as her Hollywood debut. Just a few years later she appeared on screen again, but this time in television and movies, including with her first lead as TI’s romantic interest in ATL. Since then, London has been on the rise known not only for her roles in Black films – This Christmas, Madea’s Big Happy Family, Baggage Claim to name a few – but for her romanticized beauty looks.

At the start of her career, the actress often arrived in natural makeup and dark, shiny hair. For the 106 & Park BET Awards pre-show in 2007, for example, she showed a thin ‘90s brow with a minimal wing and neutral, unlined lip look. London’s nude lip soon became her signature throughout the years, from a glossy finish for 2012’s Madea’s Big Happy Family premiere then going matte in 2017 for the premiere of Can’t Stop Won’t Stop. Unlike her signature lip, her brows have taken on different shapes – from skinny in the early 2000s to straight (like at the 2013 Baggage Claim premiere), arched to full (61st Grammy Awards.)

Makeup is just part of her best beauty moments, however. To compliment her lips and brows is the silky dark hair she’s known for. London’s near-black buss down hairstyles have taken on both short lengths – like her bob at the 62nd Grammy Awards – and extra-long – like on stage at Revolt World 2023. And although she’s deviated from dark-toned hair a few times – like her red-toned 2013 SiriusXM look or ombre hair front row at a 2017 Lakers Game – the dark, silky look paired with neutral-toned makeup remains her go-to even today.

As she turns 38, ESSENCE remembers London’s signature beauty moments from 2007 until now.

01 2007 “This Christmas” world premiere LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 12: Actress Lauren London arrives at the “This Christmas” world premiere at the Cinerama Dome on November 12, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage)

02 2007 106 &Park BET Hip Hop Awards pre-show Actress Lauren London attends the 106 & Park pre-show before the BET Hip Hop Awards 2007 at the Atlanta Civic Center on October 13, 2007 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Frank Mullen/WireImage)

03 2011 “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family” Premiere Actress Lauren London arrives at “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family” Los Angeles Premiere at The Dome at Arclight Hollywood on April 19, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage)

04 2012 BET Awards Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 01: Lauren London arrives at the 2012 BET Awards – Red Carpet at The Shrine Auditorium on July 1, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

05 2013 SiriusXM Studios NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 26: Actress Lauren London visits the SiriusXM Studios on March 26, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

06 2013 BET Awards Make A Wish Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 30: Lauren London arrives at the 2013 BET Awards Make A Wish Arrivals at Nokia Plaza L.A. LIVE on June 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

07 2013 “Baggage Claim” Premiere LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 25: Actress Lauren London arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Baggage Claim” at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on September 25, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

08 2016 “The Perfect Match” Premiere HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 07: Actress Lauren London attends the premiere of “The Perfect Match” at ArcLight Hollywood on March 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

09 2007 MTV Movie Awards After Party HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 3: Lauren London attends Jay-Z and Giant Magazines MTV Movie Awards After Party at Sugar on June 3, 2007 in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

10 2008 “Cadillac Records” Premiere HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 24: Lauren London attends “Cadillac Records” Los Angeles Premiere at The Egyptian Theater on November 24, 2008 in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

11 2017 “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” Premiere LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 21: Lauren London arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” at Writers Guild of America, West on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

12 2017 MERRY JANE kick off LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 13: Karen Civil and Lauren London attend MERRY JANE kick off of Loud & Clear campaign with DJ Snoopadelic (aka Snoop Dogg) at Los Angeles dinner event held at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO Absolut Elyx on September 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx)

13 2017 Front Row at Los Angeles Lakers Game LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 25: Rapper Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center on December 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

14 2018 VH1’s 3rd Annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms” LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 03: Actress Lauren London attends the VH1’s 3rd Annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms” – Cocktail Reception at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

15 2018 Buttah Skincare Launch LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 02: Lauren London attends Buttah Skincare Launch Hosted By Lauren London at The District by Hannah An on October 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images)

16 2018 Front Row at Los Angeles Lakers Game LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on November 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

17 2019 Nipsey Hussle Grammy Celebration LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 08: Lauren London attends Nipsey Hussle Grammy Celebration at The Peppermint Club on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

18 2019 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Lauren London attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

19 2020 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lauren London attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

20 2021 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Lauren London attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

21 2022 Nipsey Hussle Hollywood Walk of Fame LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: Lauren London speaks onstage as Nipsey Hussle is posthumously honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Farone/Getty Images)

22 2022 Puma Fashion Show NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Lauren London attends the Puma fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

23 2023 Netflix’s “You People” Premiere LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 17: Lauren London attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “You People” at Regency Village Theatre on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

24 2023 Day 2 of Revolt World ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Lauren London speaks onstage during Day 2 of Revolt World on September 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

25 2023 Glamour Women of the Year NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Lauren London attends Glamour Women of the Year 2023 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)