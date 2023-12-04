Home

Lauren London's Iconic Beauty Moments

From signature nude lips, to dark straight hair, take a look at the actress’ standout beauty moments in honor of her 38th birthday.
Back in the early 2000s, you may remember Lauren London’s appearance in music videos for industry-leading rappers – like Pharrell’s “Frontin” – as her Hollywood debut. Just a few years later she appeared on screen again, but this time in television and movies, including with her first lead as TI’s romantic interest in ATL. Since then, London has been on the rise known not only for her roles in Black films – This Christmas, Madea’s Big Happy Family, Baggage Claim to name a few – but for her romanticized beauty looks. 

At the start of her career, the actress often arrived in natural makeup and dark, shiny hair. For the 106 & Park BET Awards pre-show in 2007, for example, she showed a thin ‘90s brow with a minimal wing and neutral, unlined lip look. London’s nude lip soon became her signature throughout the years, from a glossy finish for 2012’s Madea’s Big Happy Family premiere then going matte in 2017 for the premiere of Can’t Stop Won’t Stop. Unlike her signature lip, her brows have taken on different shapes – from skinny in the early 2000s to straight (like at the 2013 Baggage Claim premiere), arched to full (61st Grammy Awards.)

Makeup is just part of her best beauty moments, however. To compliment her lips and brows is the silky dark hair she’s known for. London’s near-black buss down hairstyles have taken on both short lengths – like her bob at the 62nd Grammy Awards – and extra-long – like on stage at Revolt World 2023. And although she’s deviated from dark-toned hair a few times – like her red-toned 2013 SiriusXM look or ombre hair front row at a 2017 Lakers Game – the dark, silky look paired with neutral-toned makeup remains her go-to even today.

As she turns 38, ESSENCE remembers London’s signature beauty moments from 2007 until now. 

