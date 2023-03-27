Celebrate Mariah Carey’s Anniversary With Us

Aries season is in full effect (see; Bianca Lawson, Diana Ross, etc.), and now Mariah Carey. Mariah, aka Mimi, aka ‘The Elusive Chanteuse,’ is not only the singer-songwriter but the ultimate diva as well. The hit classic Christmas song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” reaches number one pretty much every year, and Carey invented the dictionary, if we’re being honest. The global superstar is also a bonafide fashion icon. From her most memorable butterfly sequin top to her all-black two-piece skirt set, her looks are often etched in pop culture.

She’s so many artists’ inspiration and deserves all the recognition for her contributions to music, style, and artistry. Happy Anniversary!

Take a look below at Mimi’s most iconic looks in celebration of her anniversary.

2009 62nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 15: Mariah Carey attends the ‘Precious’ Premiere at the Grand Theatre Lumiere during the 62nd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2009 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage)

2010 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala

PALM SPRINGS, CA – JANUARY 05: Actress/singer Mariah Carey arrives at the 2010 Palm Springs International Film Festival gala held at the Palm Springs Convention Center on January 5, 2010 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for PSIFF)

2006 MTV Video Music Awards Japan

Mariah Carey during MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2005 – Red Carpet at Tokyo Bay NK Hall in Urayasu, Japan. (Photo by Nathan Shanahan/WireImage)

2006 The 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards

Mariah Carey during The 63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards – Red Carpet at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

2014 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 18: Mariah Carey and Oprah Winfrey attends 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

2014 World Music Awards

US singer Mariah Carey arrives to receive an award during the World Music Awards at Monte Carlo Sporting Club, on May 27, 2014 in Monaco. AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

2015 Billboard Music Awards

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 17: Singer Mariah Carey arrives at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

2016 24th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar Viewing Party

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 28: Mariah Carey attends the 24th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar Party on February 28, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

2016 27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 14: Musician Mariah Carey attends the 27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for GLAAD)

2017 Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 11: Singer Mariah Carey at Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

2019 Mariah Carey: All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 15: Mariah Carey performs onstage during her “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tour at Madison Square Garden on December 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC)

2019 Celebration Of The 25th Anniversary Of “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 17: Mariah Carey lights the Empire State Building in celebration of the 25th anniversary of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” at the Empire State Building on December 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

2020 Tyler Perry’s “A Fall From Grace” New York Premiere

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: Mariah Carey attends the premiere of Tyler Perry’s “A Fall From Grace” at Metrograph on January 13, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

2022 Global Citizen Festival

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Mariah Carey performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

1997 Cosmopolitan Magazine Celebrates Mariah Carey As December Covergirl

NEW YORK CITY – NOVEMBER 12: Singer Mariah Carey attends Cosmpolitan Magazine Celebrates Mariah Carey as December’s CoverGirl on November 12, 1997 at the Cheetah in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

2000 27th Annual American Music Awards

Mariah Carey (Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage)

2000 Mariah Carey and Diana Ross share the stage at the “VH1 Diva

UNITED STATES – APRIL 09: Mariah Carey and Diana Ross share the stage at the “VH1 Divas 2000: A Tribute to Diana Ross” concert at the Theater at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

2000 Backstage at the “VH1 Divas Diana Ross Tribute

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES: Singer Mariah Carey poses backstage at the “VH1 Divas 2000: A Tribute to Diana Ross” 09 April, 2000, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Carey performed solo and with Diana Ross during the show. (Electronic Image) AFP PHOTOS Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

1998 9th Annual Billboard Music Awards

LAS VEGAS – DECEMBER 7: Singer Mariah Carey and singer Stevie Wonder attend the Ninth Annual Billboard Music Awards on December 7, 1998 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

1998 11th Annual Essence Awards

NEW YORK CITY – APRIL 10: Singer Mariah Carey attends the 11th Annual Essence Awards on April 10, 1998 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

1998 4th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards SANTA MONICA, CA – SEPTEMBER 3: Singer Mariah Carey attends the Fourth Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards on September 3, 1998 at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

1998 12th Annual Essence Awards NEW YORK CITY – APRIL 30: Singer Mariah Carey attends the 12th Annual Essence Awards on April 30, 1999 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

1993 Mariah Carey Performs At Madison Square Garden NEW YORK, NEW YORK–DECEMBER 10: Mariah Carey performs at Madison Square Garden on December 10, 1993 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)

1998 Aretha Franklin and Mariah Carey VH1 Divas Live Aretha Franklin and Mariah Carey at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, New York (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

1993 Grammy Awards Afterparty Mariah Carey (Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage)

1991 MTV Video Music Awards Mariah Carey during 1991 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

1998 Lady of Soul Awards Mariah Carey and Brandy at the 1998 Lady of Soul Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

1998 MTV Video Music Awards Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston during 1998 MTV Video Music Awards at Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

1998 “Salute To American Heroes” To Benefit Mariah Carey during “Salute To American Heroes” To Benefit The Fresh Air Fund – June 4, 1998 at Tavern on the Green in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Tom Wargacki/WireImage)

1999 71st Annual Academy Awards Mariah Carey during 71st Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage)

1998 VH1 Divas Live Premeire Mariah Carey during VH1 Divas Live at Beacon Theatre in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage)

1997 WBLS Holiday Jam Mariah Carey during 1997 WBLS Holiday Jam at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage)

1997 MTV Video Music Awards Mariah Carey during 1997 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage)