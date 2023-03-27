Home · News

Celebrate Mariah Carey's Anniversary With Us

The ultimate diva, our beloved Mimi, doesn't do birthdays but we'll still celebrate another year of her around the sun.
Aries season is in full effect (see; Bianca Lawson, Diana Ross, etc.), and now Mariah Carey. Mariah, aka Mimi, aka ‘The Elusive Chanteuse,’ is not only the singer-songwriter but the ultimate diva as well. The hit classic Christmas song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” reaches number one pretty much every year, and Carey invented the dictionary, if we’re being honest. The global superstar is also a bonafide fashion icon. From her most memorable butterfly sequin top to her all-black two-piece skirt set, her looks are often etched in pop culture.

She’s so many artists’ inspiration and deserves all the recognition for her contributions to music, style, and artistry. Happy Anniversary!

Take a look below at Mimi’s most iconic looks in celebration of her anniversary.

