Celebrate The Woman Who Never Ages, Bianca Lawson

The perpetual high school student is actually 44 today! Take a look through her style evolution.
Bianca Lawson has been playing a high school character for decades, and to know that she is actually 44 is inspiring to learn today! From vampire on Buffy The Vampire Slayer to mean girl on Save The Last Dance, she’s played every role of a teenage girl that has shaped Black teens around the world. The actress has always shown out on the red carpet and on-screen with a fashion sense that has been emulated over the last few decades since the 90s. She’s also Beyoncé and Solange‘s stepsister as Mama Knowles has married her actor father Richard Lawson.

Take a look at how she’s never aged past 17.

