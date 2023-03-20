Celebrate The Woman Who Never Ages, Bianca Lawson

Bianca Lawson has been playing a high school character for decades, and to know that she is actually 44 is inspiring to learn today! From vampire on Buffy The Vampire Slayer to mean girl on Save The Last Dance, she’s played every role of a teenage girl that has shaped Black teens around the world. The actress has always shown out on the red carpet and on-screen with a fashion sense that has been emulated over the last few decades since the 90s. She’s also Beyoncé and Solange‘s stepsister as Mama Knowles has married her actor father Richard Lawson.

Take a look at how she’s never aged past 17.

01 2001 Premiere of “Save The Last Dance” 384104 03: Actress Bianca Lawson arrives at the premiere of “Save The Last Dance” January 9, 2001 in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Jason Kirk/Newsmakers)

02 2001 Screening of the Showtime Miniseries “The Feast of All Saints” BEVERLY HILLS, CA – NOVEMBER 7: Actress Bianca Lawson attends the Screening of the Showtime Miniseries “The Feast of All Saints” on November 7, 2001 at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

03 2002 Standing In The Shadows Of Motown Screening HOLLYWOOD – SEPTEMBER 3: Actress Bianca Lawson attends the screening of “Standing In The Shadows Of Motown” at Grauman’s Egyptian Theatre on September 3, 2002 in Hollywood, California. The film opens in theaters on November 15, 2002. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

04 2003 Smashbox Fashion Week Los Angeles – House of Field and Rock & Republic – Arrivals Bianca Lawson (Photo by Amy Graves/WireImage)

05 2002 Vogue And Guess Host Event Featuring Exclusive Fashion Show Bianca Lawson (Photo by Amy Graves/WireImage for Vogue Magazine – USA)

06 2009 Shaun Robinson’s “Exactly As I Am” Book Release Reception (EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 18: Bianca Lawson attends a reception celebrating the release of Shaun Robinson’s book “Exactly As I Am” at a private residence on April 18, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage)

07 2003 WB UpFront After Party Bianca Lawson during 2003 WB UpFront – After Party at Chelsea Piers in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

08 2013 Macy’s Passport Presents Glamorama “Fashion In A New Light” LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 12: Actress Bianca Lawson arrives at the Macy’s Passport Presents Glamorama 2013 “Fashion In A New Light” at The Orpheum Theatre on September 12, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

09 2013 Fashion Business Inc.’s “All Aboard … L.A.’s Fashion Platform” LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 15: Actress Bianca Lawson attends Fashion Business Inc.’s “All Aboard … L.A.’s Fashion Platform” at Union Station on October 15, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/WireImage)

10 2013 49th NAACP Image Awards PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 15: Bianca Lawson at the 49th NAACP Image Awards on January 15, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/WireImage)

11 2018 Georgia Campaign For Adolescent Power & Potential (GCAPP) EmPower Party ATLANTA OCTOBER 04: Actress Bianca Lawson attends The 2018 Georgia Campaign For Adolescent Power & Potential (GCAPP) EmPower Party – Hosted by Jane Fonda on October 4, 2018 at The Fairmont in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GCAPP)

12 2018 Ebony Magazine’s Ebony’s Power 100 Gala BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 30: Bianca Lawson attends Ebony Magazine’s ‘Ebony’s Power 100 Gala’ at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 30, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

13 2019 Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Bianca Lawson attends the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party at the NoMad Hotel on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Warner Music)

14 2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Marsai Martin, Tina Knowles Lawson, and Bevy Smith attend the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for Essence)

15 2019 Premiere Of Showtime’s “Hitsville: The Making Of Motown” LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 08: Bianca Lawson attends the Premiere Of Showtime’s “Hitsville: The Making Of Motown” at Harmony Gold on August 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

16 2021 Vulture Festival LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Bianca Lawson attends Vulture Festival 2021 at The Hollywood Roosevelt on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

17 2022 The Hollywood Reporter’s Oscar Nominees Night BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: Bianca Lawson attends The Hollywood Reporter’s Oscar Nominees Night at Spago on March 07, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

18 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 06: (L-R) Questlove and Bianca Lawson attend the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 06, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

19 2022 53rd NAACP Image Awards Live Show Screening LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 26: Bianca Lawson attends the 53rd NAACP Image Awards Live Show Screening on February 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

20 2022 Variety’s Power Of Women BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Bianca Lawson attends the Variety’s Power Of Women on September 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)

21 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 09: Bianca Lawson attends the 2023 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE)