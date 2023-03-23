Home · Fashion

Celebrate Chaka Khan's 70th Birthday Through Her Fashion Moments

The iconic singer-songwriter turns 70 today! She's been the blueprint for so many other artists and paved the way for R&B and soul.
The R&B soul songstress is 70 years old today. Her voice, music, style, and beauty still influence her predecessors today. You get a certain feeling when you hear Chaka Khan playing in a movie scene or in a “main character” scene in your own life. “I’m Every Woman” to “Through the Fire,” she’s made music for every scenario in life.

Her style evolution over the course of her career has also been so fun to watch. She’s a lover of fans, even on the red carpet. She’s not afraid of a dramatic look and tends to stick to what she knows, creating a signature style for herself. From all-black outfits with hints of texture and gowns with lacey details and embroidery, she’s always been true to herself. When she was younger, a bra or crop top and tight low-rise pants were a must for any performance she put on.

Over the years, we’ve gotten to see every iteration of the star. Take a look at all versions of Chaka Khan below.

