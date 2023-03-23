Celebrate Chaka Khan’s 70th Birthday Through Her Fashion Moments

The R&B soul songstress is 70 years old today. Her voice, music, style, and beauty still influence her predecessors today. You get a certain feeling when you hear Chaka Khan playing in a movie scene or in a “main character” scene in your own life. “I’m Every Woman” to “Through the Fire,” she’s made music for every scenario in life.

Her style evolution over the course of her career has also been so fun to watch. She’s a lover of fans, even on the red carpet. She’s not afraid of a dramatic look and tends to stick to what she knows, creating a signature style for herself. From all-black outfits with hints of texture and gowns with lacey details and embroidery, she’s always been true to herself. When she was younger, a bra or crop top and tight low-rise pants were a must for any performance she put on.

Over the years, we’ve gotten to see every iteration of the star. Take a look at all versions of Chaka Khan below.

Chaka In 1970 UNSPECIFIED – CIRCA 1970: Photo of Chaka Khan Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1976 At The Felt Forum Musician Chaka Khan, of the group Rufus, performs at the Felt Forum, New York, New York, April 10, 1976. (Photo by Allan Tannenbaum/Getty Images)

1975 In London Rufus featuring Chaka Khan perform on stage, London, February 1975. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

1975 At Midsummer Music Rufus And Chaka Khan perform on stage at Midsummer Music, Wembley Stadium, 21st June 1975. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

1977 In Los Angeles With Phoebe Snow LOS ANGELES – MAY 1977: American singer, songwriter, and guitarist Phoebe Snow and R & B singer Chaka Khan attend an event in May 1977 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

1985 In London At Hammersmith Odeon LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 28: Chaka Khan performs on stage at Hammersmith Odeon on January 28th, 1985 in London, England, United Kingdom. (Photo by Pete Still/Redferns)

1987 In Chicago Chaka Khan on 7/28/87 in Chicago, IL in Various Locations, (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage)

1993 7th Annual Soul Train Music Awards Chaka Khan during 7th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

1995 38th Annual GRAMMY Awards Chaka Khan during The 38th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arista Records Pre-GRAMMY Party at Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

1998 Lady Of Soul Awards Chaka Khan at the 1998 Lady of Soul awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

2019 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Chaka Khan attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

2020 69th NBA All-Star Game At United Center CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Chaka Khan performs during the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Chaka Khan attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

1997 In New York NEW YORK, NY – August 1997: MANDATORY CREDIT Bill Tompkins/Getty Images Chaka Khan performs. August 1997 in New York City. (Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)

2004 LA: Premiere Of Universal’s “Van Helsing” UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – May 3: Singer Chaka Khan attends the world premiere of the film “Van Helsing” at the Universal Studios Cinema May 3, 2004 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

2003 “Gothika” Premiere in Los Angeles Chaka Khan during “Gothika” Premiere – Los Angeles at Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

2006 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 27: Singer Chaka Khan arrives at the 2006 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

2010 BET’s “Celebration Of Gospel” LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 11: Chaka Khan arrives on the red carpet for the BET Celebration of Gospel on December 11, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

2012 BET Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 01: Chaka Khan arrives at the 2012 BET Awards – Red Carpet at The Shrine Auditorium on July 1, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

2012 Heart Truth’s Red Dress Collection NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 08: Singer Chaka Khan attends the Heart Truth’s Red Dress Collection 2012 Fashion Show at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 8, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Heart Truth)

2013 BET Honors WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: Chaka Khan attends BET Honors 2013: Red Carpet Presented By Pantene at Warner Theatre on January 12, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for BET)

2019 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 10: Chaka Khan attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)