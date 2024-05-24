Bridal Bliss: Connie And Chip Celebrated A Second Chance At Love With A Classy Winter Wedding In Maryland

Peculiar Images By RJ

To have a second chance at something is significant, especially when that thing is love.

For Conswella, or Connie as she’s called by those who know her, being open to finding love again was no small feat. A widow, she’d lost her husband in 2014, and the journey through grief through the years was very difficult. But she was determined not to allow her circumstances to leave her feeling like she was drowning. She wanted to encourage other women in her shoes and, in turn, be encouraged. That’s how she created Premature Widows, a ministry “Where widows/widowers come for advice, support, prayer, friendship and fellowship.”

Like Connie, Chip has also made it his mission to encourage and inspire others. The speaker and content creator uses his platform, including on social media, to motivate his many followers (like the more than 20,000 he’s amassed on Instagram). During the COVID-19 pandemic, he attempted to do just that. He got on Instagram Live in November 2020 and offered a stirring lecture about not being afraid to dream big and betting on yourself, even during that time of uncertainty. Connie was a follower of his and, moved by his message, sent him a DM letting him know of his impact. It didn’t take long, even within the confines of communicating purely through an app, for Chip to be taken by Connie. DM chats turned into phone conversations, and those exchanges eventually turned into an official first date that would change the course of their lives.

“I knew Connie was a good woman, but after the first date and then the drive home, there was just something special about her,” Chip tells ESSENCE. “To be honest, marriage wasn’t in the forefront of our minds or even [part of] our conversations when we met, but I knew she was wife material for sure, and then eventually it was clear to me that she was not only a wife but would be my wife.”

Connie was impressed by Chip. She knew he was special. But as someone who’d lost a husband, she understandably didn’t see the signs immediately that he may be her second chance at a happily ever after. But those signs became crystal clear when he accompanied her to her late husband’s grave on the anniversary of his death.

“I was taking flowers there as I always do, and he made it a point to join me,” she says. “It was a feeling I’d never encountered prior and made me see him so differently. He continued to honor my late husband’s legacy and even added the important dates to his calendar so he’d know how to support me during those times. It was then that I knew.”

By February of 2023, Chip proposed to Connie, popping the question on a day full of excitement: Super Bowl Sunday. And less than a year later, the couple solidified their second chance at love by marrying at The Hotel at University of Maryland in College Park on January 14, 2024. It was an emotional day, filled with tears, joy and plenty of tenderness. It was a celebration of a new beginning, a confirmation for Connie and everyone present that you can indeed find love again.

“When I met Chip, I was 6.5 years into the journey of navigating grief and had gotten to a place where I really believed that perhaps love again was a possibility. Chip came along and solidified all those thoughts with how he cared for my heart. His thoughtfulness and his intentional love for me,” says Connie. “He studied me, studied my journey, and studied how to date a widow. He made me see that this type of love was indeed possible again.”

Check out photos from their gorgeous wedding day, and learn more about how their celebration came together in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 The Details Chip’s tuxedo jacket for the big day was filled with images of he and Connie. It was custom made by Stanlion Clothing, based in Laurel, Maryland. “It was important to me because I wanted our professional photos and other photos in my jacket,” he says. “As a professional photographer, I love images and I love printed images and there was no better way to do that but inside of my jacket.” Peculiar Images By RJ

02 02 The Dress Connie’s look for the day was a stunning off-the-shoulder gown from celebrated bridal designer Esé Azénabor. Peculiar Images By RJ

03 03 The First Touch “It was a sweet private moment that we shared before heading to the ceremony,” Connie says of the couple’s first touch, different from the popular first look tradition. “Chip prayed for us and we left that moment ready to see each other at the altar.” Peculiar Images By RJ

04 04 A Winter Wonderland The couple desired a classy soiree, and The Hotel at University of Maryland definitely provided that. “I really wanted someplace that would give us both a ceremony and reception space, as well as a modern feel,” says Connie. Peculiar Images By RJ

05 05 Another Look Another shot of the inside of the space for the ceremony. We love the decision to have the guests’ chairs orbit around the couple as they exchanged vows. Peculiar Images By RJ

06 06 Quiet Moments Connie is pictured in quiet thought as she prepares to make her entrance and meet Chip at the altar. Peculiar Images By RJ

07 07 Showtime A dapper Chip is pictured heading to the altar to marry his love. Peculiar Images By RJ

08 08 A Favorite Moment “My favorite moment is when Connie came down the aisle for the first time,” Chip says. “I have seen this as a wedding photographer for years, but it hits different when it is the woman you love. It was a feeling I will never forget.” That moment was also a favorite for Connie, from the opposite viewpoint. “My favorite moment was when the curtain opened and I prepared to walk down the aisle to Chip,” she shares. “I was nervous, tears were falling, but as soon as I locked eyes with him a calm came over me that I can’t put into words. It was magical.” Peculiar Images By RJ

09 09 Vow Exchange Chip and Connie read their vows while surrounded by their loved ones, and some gorgeous florals and decor brought together by Dot Every i Wedding Events, which services the DMV area. Peculiar Images By RJ

10 10 Introducing the Dizards The couple were overjoyed, and so were their guests, after tying the knot. Peculiar Images By RJ

11 11 A Kiss to Seal the Deal C+C forever! Peculiar Images By RJ

12 12 What Chip Loves Most About Married Life “I love coming home to Connie and seeing her every day,” he says. “This is our second chance and I don’t take any of this for granted.” Peculiar Images By RJ

13 13 The Reception Space While the ceremony space in the venue was bright, the couple went for a darker, elegant look for the reception space. “Connie wanted a classy black and gold winter wedding with lots of greenery and white roses. We also incorporated a dress code of black for our guests,” Chip says. “That’s my wife! She came up with a vision and our amazing team ran with it! It was stunning.” Peculiar Images By RJ

14 14 Black Cake This beauty of a cake was created by Monique Outerbridge of Velvet Cakes by Gwen. It took over 40 hours of work to bring it to life and into the bellies of guests. Peculiar Images By RJ

15 15 One More Look Because you have to see this gorgeous setup at multiple angles. Peculiar Images By RJ

16 16 The First Dance “I love doing life together every day,” Connie says. “We enjoy each other’s company so much and being able to actually come home to one another daily is a blessing that I don’t take for granted.” Peculiar Images By RJ

17 17 What the Future Holds “We are looking forward to traveling and creating memories and worshipping together and supporting each other in life and in business and ministry,” says Chip. Peculiar Images By RJ

18 18 Happily Ever After “We are looking forward to traveling the world more, experiencing new and exciting things and creating more beautiful memories,” Connie says. “We are avid supporters of one another and look forward to continuing that in life, business and in ministry.” Peculiar Images By RJ

Vendors

Photographer: Peculiar Images by RJ – RJ Paulk

Planner: Dot Every i Weddings & Events⁠

Decor and Design: Lady Victoria Designs ⁠

Videographer: Nathan Templeton ⁠

DJ + Uplighting Floor Wraps: DJ Max Powers ⁠

Stationery and Signage: Devine Designs by Diésha ⁠

Officiants: Rev. Phillip Jones, First Lady Daphne Jones⁠

Cake: Velvet Cakes by Gwen – Monique Outerbridge ⁠

MUA: Legally Beat⁠

Bride’s Hair: J Wiafe Hair Services⁠, install by Chrissy J

Bridal Suite Decor: BP Event Styling