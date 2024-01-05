HomeLifestyle

Bridal Bliss: Brittany And AJ's Destination Wedding In Cancun Was Like A Movie

The couple invited all of their favorite people to Mexico to celebrate their love in a celebration that was the ultimate party.
Never underestimate the power of a good game night. For Brittany and Anthony, or AJ, a night filled with Mario Cart and good conversation at his apartment brought them together back in 2010. Their connection started out simple enough.

“At some point in the night, I noticed Anthony on the deck, so I went to introduce myself. I thought he was cool, laid back and interesting, so I said, ‘Hello,’” Brittany recalls. From there, she became a mainstay at Anthony’s gatherings, an extra special guest.

“Brittany and her friends would attend my house parties, tattoo parties, game nights, and music listening sessions throughout the years,” Anthony says. “So, we got really cool back in those days. We got to know each other and built a bond through good quality times and many laughs. Many, many laughs.”

The two realized they wanted more when they found that they shared the same values, wanted the same things in life for themselves and their family, and could find support in one another.

“AJ has always supported my career choices, hustles, dreams, and goals,” says Brittany. “When I look back at some of the most pivotal times in my journey, he was there. He has a knack for listening to me when I don’t think he is and showing up with everything I need.”

Anthony adds, “She respects me and for that, I will give her the world, moon, and stars.”

In 2022, Anthony held off on the moon and stars to first give his love a ring, asking for her hand in marriage during a family trip in Outer Banks, North Carolina. He popped the question during a photo shoot with their brood on the beach. “She had no idea that it was about to go down,” he recalls with joy. “I got everyone’s attention and confessed my love to her and got on one knee in the sand. She said yes!”

And in September 2023, the couple said “yes” to doing life together until the wheels fall off. They wed in Cancun in a celebration with a theme of “Black opulence,” a sweet carousel used for their portraits, and a reception that had everyone breaking out their best moves on the dance floor inside the Sky Ballroom at Garza Blanca.

“Our wedding reception was super lit,” says the bride. “The whole wedding party entered in on the #1 song from Gunna ‘Fukumean,’ followed by the father-daughter dance too and then the mother-son dance each curated with their own custom mix. As guests were eating their dinner, our best man and maid of honor shared two tear-jerker speeches before we danced the night away.” 

She adds, “The grand entrance with our wedding party fully backing us and the opportunity to frog hop with our parents will always live rent-free in our heads.”

It was the perfect celebration of family, friendship, and an endearing and enduring love story. As Brittany reminisces lovingly on the day, “It was my dream come true.”

Learn more about how that dream became a reality and see gorgeous moments from the day in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

Vendors

Photography: Marea Moments

Wedding Planner: Cancun Unique Weddings

Travel Agency: KT Travel & More

Venue: Garza Blanca Cancun

Flowers: Blossom Cancun

Bridal Makeup: Beauty Expert Mexico

Hair: @callhertee_

Bridal Gown: Betsy Robinsons Bridal

Groom’s Look: Gough & Randolph Clothier

Music: Unruly Records

