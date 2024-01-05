Bridal Bliss: Brittany And AJ’s Destination Wedding In Cancun Was Like A Movie

Marea Moments

Never underestimate the power of a good game night. For Brittany and Anthony, or AJ, a night filled with Mario Cart and good conversation at his apartment brought them together back in 2010. Their connection started out simple enough.

“At some point in the night, I noticed Anthony on the deck, so I went to introduce myself. I thought he was cool, laid back and interesting, so I said, ‘Hello,’” Brittany recalls. From there, she became a mainstay at Anthony’s gatherings, an extra special guest.

“Brittany and her friends would attend my house parties, tattoo parties, game nights, and music listening sessions throughout the years,” Anthony says. “So, we got really cool back in those days. We got to know each other and built a bond through good quality times and many laughs. Many, many laughs.”

The two realized they wanted more when they found that they shared the same values, wanted the same things in life for themselves and their family, and could find support in one another.

“AJ has always supported my career choices, hustles, dreams, and goals,” says Brittany. “When I look back at some of the most pivotal times in my journey, he was there. He has a knack for listening to me when I don’t think he is and showing up with everything I need.”

Anthony adds, “She respects me and for that, I will give her the world, moon, and stars.”

In 2022, Anthony held off on the moon and stars to first give his love a ring, asking for her hand in marriage during a family trip in Outer Banks, North Carolina. He popped the question during a photo shoot with their brood on the beach. “She had no idea that it was about to go down,” he recalls with joy. “I got everyone’s attention and confessed my love to her and got on one knee in the sand. She said yes!”

And in September 2023, the couple said “yes” to doing life together until the wheels fall off. They wed in Cancun in a celebration with a theme of “Black opulence,” a sweet carousel used for their portraits, and a reception that had everyone breaking out their best moves on the dance floor inside the Sky Ballroom at Garza Blanca.

“Our wedding reception was super lit,” says the bride. “The whole wedding party entered in on the #1 song from Gunna ‘Fukumean,’ followed by the father-daughter dance too and then the mother-son dance each curated with their own custom mix. As guests were eating their dinner, our best man and maid of honor shared two tear-jerker speeches before we danced the night away.”

She adds, “The grand entrance with our wedding party fully backing us and the opportunity to frog hop with our parents will always live rent-free in our heads.”

It was the perfect celebration of family, friendship, and an endearing and enduring love story. As Brittany reminisces lovingly on the day, “It was my dream come true.”

Learn more about how that dream became a reality and see gorgeous moments from the day in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 Getting Ready Brittany poses next to her bridal gown as she prepares for her big day. Marea Moments

02 02 It’s in the Details A close-up look at AJ’s tuxedo jacket for the day, made by Paris Ghalichi of Gough and Randolph Clothier. Marea Moments

03 03 A Quiet Moment AJ is photographed taking it all in as he prepares to see his bride for the first time as Brittany makes her grand entrance. Marea Moments

04 04 The Groom’s Favorite Moment “My favorite moments included seeing my wife walking down the aisle just glowing,” AJ says. “She had me smiling from ear to ear.” Marea Moments

05 05 The Cheering Section AJ’s groomsmen celebrate as he and Brittany share their first kiss as husband and wife. Marea Moments

06 06 Marrying in Mexico “We wanted our wedding to be different, bohemian chic while giving our families and friends an experience they will never forget,” says Brittany. “We shared our vision with our wedding travel planner, Stephanie Kilson-Thomas [of Cancun Unique Weddings], and she suggested the Garza Blanca in Cancun, Mexico. The theme was Black opulence and excellence.” Marea Moments

07 07 The Wedding Party The Jacksons pose with their bridesmaids and groomsmen (and adorable ring bearer and flower girl) after the sweet ceremony. Marea Moments

08 08 The Bride’s Tribe Fun was (clearly) had by Brittany and her girls even before they made it to the reception. Marea Moments

09 09 The Groom and His Men AJ and his groomsmen looked quite cool and stylish as they posed for their own shots. Marea Moments

10 10 ‘Round We Go Marriage is a wild ride! Thankfully, the Jacksons are ready for it. They are seen enjoying a more simple ride, via carousel, during their portrait session. Marea Moments

11 11 A One-of-a-Kind Photo With her veil blowing in the wind, Brittany gave bridal with a side of supermodel for this gorgeous shot. Marea Moments

12 12 The First Dance “I loved our first dance as husband and wife,” says AJ. “That moment really felt like a movie.” Marea Moments

13 13 Looking Forward to the Future For the couple, they are looking forward to building a life and facing the unknown together. “Since we’ve been together, we’ve shared many of the same goals and dreams. We are looking forward to building a family of our own. We will support one another and evolve together over the years,” says Brittany. “Ultimately, I look most forward to our lifelong companionship. AJ is my forever plus one.” Marea Moments

Vendors

Photography: Marea Moments

Wedding Planner: Cancun Unique Weddings

Travel Agency: KT Travel & More

Venue: Garza Blanca Cancun

Flowers: Blossom Cancun

Bridal Makeup: Beauty Expert Mexico

Hair: @callhertee_

Bridal Gown: Betsy Robinsons Bridal

Groom’s Look: Gough & Randolph Clothier

Music: Unruly Records