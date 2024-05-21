HomeBlack Celeb Couples

19 Photos Of Boris Kodjoe And Nicole Ari Parker Looking Very Much In Love Over The Years

As each wedding anniversary passes, these two look even more enamored with one another. Check out photos from their sweet beginnings to their life as a family of four.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 02: Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe attend the 2022 Inaugural Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Fifteen Percent Pledge)
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

May 21st is a special day. On this date in 2005, one of our favorite couples, stunning pair Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker, said “I do.” The two met while shooting the Showtime hit series Soul Food. “When Boris walked into our first rehearsal, I thought of him as the really hot guy that got to play my boyfriend in the first couple episodes,” Parker said in the past. “But for some reason we connected and found it easy to talk to each other and laugh and be comfortable… and then I married him. Vanessa [Estelle Williams] called it from the beginning just like a sister would.”

The pair have had a fiery chemistry from the very beginning, and a part of that comes from the fact that they still look as good as they did when they first crossed paths in 2000. In fact, they look even better now!

“That’s important to keep the relationship going,” Parker said previously shared. “[Taking care of yourself], not just for your weight but for your emotional health as well. You can’t just all of a sudden unleash on someone emotionally with your anger or unresolved issues. You have to work it out. You can’t all of a sudden just let yourself spiral out of control in any capacity. In a relationship, you have to have compassion for your partner, but you also have to have compassion for yourself.”

But Kodjoe has said the key to their longevity is that they are truly committed to one another and their family, including their kids, Sophie and Nicolas.

There’s no trick. You just can’t give up,” he told Jennifer Hudson this year. “Everybody goes through their stuff, individually and as a couple. You got to give each other space to make mistakes, you got to give each other space to apologize, to forgive. You got to give each other space to grow, to mature, to, like I said, mess up.”

He added, “If this is your person, you can’t give up on them. You got to crawl through the mud together. You got to fight those fights together. You got to celebrate, you got to learn each other’s ways [of] how to be loved, because everybody is different. It’s like in business: You cannot succeed without failing. You have to make mistakes along the way. It’s too bad to bail out before they can reap the benefits of having made mistakes and having been through all of that stuff.”

They’ve seen it all and remain a beloved pair in the community. We adore their love so much, we thought we’d go through the archives and pull some photos from their beautiful years together in honor of their anniversary. Scroll through for some warm and fuzzy images.

