19 Photos Of Boris Kodjoe And Nicole Ari Parker Looking Very Much In Love Over The Years

May 21st is a special day. On this date in 2005, one of our favorite couples, stunning pair Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker, said “I do.” The two met while shooting the Showtime hit series Soul Food. “When Boris walked into our first rehearsal, I thought of him as the really hot guy that got to play my boyfriend in the first couple episodes,” Parker said in the past. “But for some reason we connected and found it easy to talk to each other and laugh and be comfortable… and then I married him. Vanessa [Estelle Williams] called it from the beginning just like a sister would.”

The pair have had a fiery chemistry from the very beginning, and a part of that comes from the fact that they still look as good as they did when they first crossed paths in 2000. In fact, they look even better now!

“That’s important to keep the relationship going,” Parker said previously shared. “[Taking care of yourself], not just for your weight but for your emotional health as well. You can’t just all of a sudden unleash on someone emotionally with your anger or unresolved issues. You have to work it out. You can’t all of a sudden just let yourself spiral out of control in any capacity. In a relationship, you have to have compassion for your partner, but you also have to have compassion for yourself.”

But Kodjoe has said the key to their longevity is that they are truly committed to one another and their family, including their kids, Sophie and Nicolas.

There’s no trick. You just can’t give up,” he told Jennifer Hudson this year. “Everybody goes through their stuff, individually and as a couple. You got to give each other space to make mistakes, you got to give each other space to apologize, to forgive. You got to give each other space to grow, to mature, to, like I said, mess up.”

He added, “If this is your person, you can’t give up on them. You got to crawl through the mud together. You got to fight those fights together. You got to celebrate, you got to learn each other’s ways [of] how to be loved, because everybody is different. It’s like in business: You cannot succeed without failing. You have to make mistakes along the way. It’s too bad to bail out before they can reap the benefits of having made mistakes and having been through all of that stuff.”

They’ve seen it all and remain a beloved pair in the community. We adore their love so much, we thought we’d go through the archives and pull some photos from their beautiful years together in honor of their anniversary. Scroll through for some warm and fuzzy images.

01 01 Shot of the “Soul Food” Cast for The Los Angeles Times in 2000 Soul Food the movie is now Soul Food the series, thanks to Showtime. It will be only the second drama in recent history to feature an all black cast. Cast members lr are Darrin Henson, Rockmond Dunbar, (back row) Boris Kodjoe, Nicole Ari Parker, Vanessa Williams, (middle row) Malinda Williams and Aaron Meeks (foreground) at the Mondrian Hotel in West Hollywood, June 16, 2000. (Photo by Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

02 02 At The “Brown Sugar” Premiere on October 07, 2002 Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe (both in film) at the premiere of “Brown Sugar.” — Photo by Steve Azzara/Corbis Sygma (Photo by Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images)

03 03 A Then Newly Engaged Boris and Nicole at the 4th Annual BET Awards in 2004 Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Parker during 4th Annual BET Awards – Arrivals at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage for BET Network)

04 04 With Daughter Sophie at the Golden Globes Gifting Suite on January 14, 2006 Nicole Ari Parker, Boris Kodjoe and daughter Sophie at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, CA (Photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage)

05 05 With Son Nicolas at the Haven House Oscar Suite on February 22, 2007 Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage for Classic Entertainment Group )

06 06 At The “Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins” Premiere in LA on January 28, 2008 HOLLYWOOD – JANUARY 28: Actress Nicole Ari Parker and actor Boris Kodjoe arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of “Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins” held at the Grauman’s Chinese on January 28, 2008 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

07 07 Locking Lips at a Party Hosted by Jada Pinkett and Will Smith in Hollywood on February 09, 2007 Boris Kodjo and Nicole Ari Parker during Celebrate Mary Party Hosted by Jada and Will Smith – Inside at Boulevard 3 in Hollywood, California, United States. ***Exclusive*** (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

08 08 Packing on the PDA at the Alfred E. Mann Foundation’s 7th Annual Black Tie Fundraiser in Santa Monica on October 10, 2010 SANTA MONICA, CA – OCTOBER 10: Actress Nicole Ari Parker (L) and husband actor Boris Kodjoe arrive at the Alfred E. Mann Foundation’s 7th Annual Black Tie Gala Fundraiser at Santa Monica Airport on October 10, 2010 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/FilmMagic)

09 09 At the 20th ESSENCE Festival of Culture on July 5, 2014 NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 05: (L-R) Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe attend the 2014 Essence Music Festival on July 5, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

10 10 All Smiles at an Event for the 2013 BET Awards on June 29, 2013 LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 29: Actors Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe attend day 1 of Backstage Creations Celebrity Gifting Suite during the 2013 BET Awards at L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/BET/Getty Images for BET)

11 11 Cozying up on the Red Carpet at the BET Awards on June 28, 2015 LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 28: Actors Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe arrived at the BET & Make A Wish Foundation Recipients BET Experience At LA. Live Red Carpet arrivals – Weekend Events on June 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

12 12 A Family Affair at a Screening for the Animated Film “Ferdinand” on December 10, 2017 LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Sophie Tei Naaki Lee Kodjoe, actor Boris Kodjoe, actress Nicole Ari Parker and Nicolas Neruda Kodjoe arrive at a screening of 20th Century Fox’s “Ferdinand” at the Zanuck Theater at 20th Century Fox Lot on December 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

13 13 At the 25th ESSENCE Festival of Culture on July 05, 2019 NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe attend 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

14 14 A Mother-Daughter Match at an Event in LA on May 04, 2019 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 04: Nicole Ari Parker, Boris Kodjoe, and family attend City Year Los Angeles’ Spring Break: Destination Education at Sony Studios on May 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for City Year Los Angeles )

15 15 Boris Snaps Photos of His Favorite Girl at the “And Just Like That…” Premiere in New York on December 08, 2021 Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe at the New York Pemiere of “And Just Like That…” A New Chapter of Sex and The City held at MoMA on December 8, 2021 in New York City (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

16 16 Styling at the amfAR Gala in Cannes on May 26, 2022 CAP D’ANTIBES, FRANCE – MAY 26: Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe arrive at the amfAR Cannes Gala 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Kevin Tachman/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

17 17 A Gorgeous Entrance at the Hollyrod 2023 Designcare Gala on July 15, 2023 Nicole Ari Parker, Boris Kodjoe at the Hollyrod 2023 Designcare Gala held at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

18 18 Looking in Love at Boris’s 50th Birthday Bash on March 11, 2023 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe attend Boris Kodjoe’s 50th Birthday Party at Hotel Bel-Air on March 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Boris Kodjoe)