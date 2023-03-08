Home · News

The Forgotten Women Of Selma’s “Bloody Sunday”

We're often reminded of the sacrifices men like John Lewis and Martin Luther King, Jr. made in Selma. On the anniversary of Bloody Sunday, meet the women who were part of this watershed moment in Black history.
The Forgotten Women Of Selma’s “Bloody Sunday”
By Rayna Reid Rayford ·

March 7 marks 58 years to the date of “Bloody Sunday,” a watershed moment in the Civil Rights Movement. Typically, we hear about civil rights icon and future congressman John Lewis and how he led marchers in Selma, AL across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Lewis endured violent and brutal attacks by state troopers, which “galvanized the fight against racial injustice.”

On that fateful day, there were about 600 protestors who joined Lewis and were also subject to state violence, and many of them were Black women whose stories are far too often overlooked.

This Women’s History Month, ESSENCE is honoring seven of these unsung heroes for their invaluable contributions to the movement that changed the course of history.

TOPICS: 