Home · News

These Key Moments In History Show Why We Need Black-Owned Media

When mass media ignored major issues affecting Black people, the Black press was covering them and helped change the course of history. On Black Press Day 2023, ESSENCE shares the rich history.
These Key Moments In History Show Why We Need Black-Owned Media

For nearly 200 years, Black publishers, writers, photographers and editors have been at the forefront of telling stories about the Black experience. Their critical work of documenting our history and speaking truth to power on issues of injustice often forced change because it made others pay attention to what was impacting Black communities.

Throughout its history, the Black press has aimed to unite, educate, inspire, and uplift the Black community. Historically, the advocacy of Black publications has laid the groundwork for landmark legislation on issues such as voting rights, desegregation, and the civil rights movement. Today, Black publications remain an essential voice of advocacy and empowerment for Black communities.

On March 16th each year, “Black Press Day” recognizes the tireless work of these publications and commemorates the date in 1827 when the first issue of a Black-owned and operated newspaper was published. Learn more about the history and impact of the Black press.

TOPICS: 