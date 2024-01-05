Did You Know These Black Men Were In Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 28: Colin Kaepernick attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “Colin in Black and White” on October 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

On January 5, 1911, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc, the second historically Black fraternity to be founded, was established on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington.

Originally known as Kappa Alpha Nu, the fraternity was founded by ten Black men to provide an alternative to racially exclusive student organizations on campus as well as to strengthen friendships among African American students.

Today, there are over 150,000 members in every state of the country, with over 700 undergraduate and alumni chapters. The fraternity also has international chapters, including ones in South Africa, Canada, Nigeria, the United Kingdom and the Caribbean.

Here are some notable Kappa Alpha Psi members past and present. Happy Founders Day!

Y’Lan Noel – Actor NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 28: Actor Y’lan Noel visits SiriusXM Studios on June 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

Montell Jordan- Singer ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 18: Singer Montell Jordan performs onstage during The Big Homecoming Music and Culture Festival at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on June 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Colin Kaepernick- Activist/ Football Player BERLIN, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 30: Colin Kaepernick attends the GQ Men Of The Year Award 2023 at The Tunnel on November 30, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ)

Cedric The Entertainer- Comedian/ Actor Cedric the Entertainer at the “American Fiction” Los Angeles Special Screening held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on December 5, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg Deguire/Variety via Getty Images)

Marc Lamont Hill – Journalist/ Activist ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 18: Television personality Marc Lamont Hill on stage at 2016 Triumph Awards presented by National Action Network and TV One at The Tabernacle on September 18, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Tavis Smiley- Radio Personality ATLANTA, GA – MAY 16: TV personality/author Tavis Smiley attends 2015 Blues in the night on May 16, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Arthur Ashe- Tennis Champion UNITED KINGDOM – OCTOBER 04: Tennis: Wimbledon, Closeup of USA Arthur Ashe victorious with trophy after winning tournament vs USA Jimmy Connors at All England Club, London, GBR 7/7/1975 (Photo by Tony Triolo/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (SetNumber: X19662)

Dr. Bernard A. Harris, Jr.- Astronaut

Wilt Chamberlain- NBA Champion UNDATED: Los Angeles Lakers center Wilt Chamberlain #13 lounges on his deck chair in his backyard. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)

Bob Johnson- Businessman/ Founder Of BET NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 22: Founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET) Bob Johnson attends the New York premiere of Patrik-Ian Polk’s ‘BLACKBIRD’ at The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture on April 22, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Ron Adar/Getty Images)

Marvin Sapp- Gospel Singer NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 31: Marvin Sapp attends the 2022 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards at The National Museum of African American Music on March 31, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage)

Stan Lathan- Film Director/ Producer NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: Trailblazer Award recipient Stan Lathan Speaks during the Apollo Spring Gala 2017 at The Apollo Theater on June 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/WireImage)

Johnnie Cochran- Attorney LOS ANGELES – CIRCA 1996: Lawyer Johnnie Cochran poses for a portrait circa 1996 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)