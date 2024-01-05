HomeCulture

Did You Know These Black Men Were In Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity?

As Kappa Alpha Psi celebrates its 113th Founders' Day, we recognize some of the fraternity's members who have made a notable contribution to Black history and culture.
Did You Know These Black Men Were In Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity?
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 28: Colin Kaepernick attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “Colin in Black and White” on October 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

By Melissa Noel ·

On January 5, 1911, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc, the second historically Black fraternity to be founded, was established on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington.

Originally known as Kappa Alpha Nu, the fraternity was founded by ten Black men to provide an alternative to racially exclusive student organizations on campus as well as to strengthen friendships among African American students.

Today, there are over 150,000 members in every state of the country, with over 700 undergraduate and alumni chapters. The fraternity also has international chapters, including ones in South Africa, Canada, Nigeria, the United Kingdom and the Caribbean.

Here are some notable Kappa Alpha Psi members past and present. Happy Founders Day!