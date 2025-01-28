Black Excellence At The White House: These Women Led And Inspired During The Biden Administration

Over the past four years, an extraordinary group of Black women worked at the highest levels of government, shaping policy, driving meaningful change and serving the nation in pivotal roles. Captured through the lens of Polly Irungu, who served as the Official Photo Editor for Vice President Kamala Harris and White House Photographer during the Biden-Harris administration, ESSENCE is sharing this collection of photos by Irungu to honor their invaluable contributions.
Among them is Karine Jean-Pierre, who made history as the first Black and openly LGBTQ+ White House Press Secretary, breaking barriers with grace and determination. Andrea O’Neal, who served as Special Assistant to the President for Racial and Economic Justice, Nagela Nukuna, Senior Advisor for Technology and Delivery for the White House Domestic Policy Council and, of course, Vice President Kamala Harris—the first Black and South Asian woman to hold the office—has served as a beacon of inspiration for women and girls everywhere.
Together, these women and their peers have worked across diverse policy areas, including international relations, technology, public engagement, national security and more, leaving an indelible mark on the administration’s legacy.
Each photograph tells a story beyond a job title. They represent strength, resilience and leadership. We honor these trailblazing women and celebrate the Black excellence they brought to the White House.
Learn more about them below.
Vice President of the United States and Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorrority Inc
Assistant to the President and White House Press Secretary
Associate Director of the Office of Management and Budget
Deputy Digital Coordinator to the Vice President
Receptionist of the United States
Executive Studios Broadcasting Production
Confidential Assistant to the Chief of Staff for OMB
Special Assistant to the President and General Counsel for OA
Official Photo Editor for Vice President Kamala Harris and White House Photographer
Special Assistant for NSC
Senior Advisor for Technology and Delivery for the White House Domestic Policy Council
Special Assistant to the President and Director of White House Personnel
Advisor to the Deputy White House Counsel
Deputy Assistant Secretary for OceanFisheries and Polar Affairs in the Department of State’s Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs
Associate Director of Office Management
Senior Director of West Wing Operations for Vice President Kamala Harris
Deputy Assistant to the President and Communications Director for Vice President Kamala Harris
Special Assistant to the President and White House Chief of Staff for Engagement (with Misty Copeland Prima Ballerina)
Deputy Assistant Administrator in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Governance at USAID
Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice for the United States State Department
Senior Advisor for Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs for Vice President Kamala Harris
Deputy National Cyber Director, Technology and Ecosystem Security
Special Advisor to the Vice President for Africa
Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Strategic Outreach And Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden
Chief of Staff for the Office of Speechwriting and Presidential Speechwriter
Special Assistant to the President for Racial and Economic Justice
Associate Director for Advance for Vice President Kamala Harris
White House Office Management Coordinator