Black Excellence At The White House: These Women Led And Inspired During The Biden Administration

Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

Over the past four years, an extraordinary group of Black women worked at the highest levels of government, shaping policy, driving meaningful change and serving the nation in pivotal roles. Captured through the lens of Polly Irungu, who served as the Official Photo Editor for Vice President Kamala Harris and White House Photographer during the Biden-Harris administration, ESSENCE is sharing this collection of photos by Irungu to honor their invaluable contributions.

Among them is Karine Jean-Pierre, who made history as the first Black and openly LGBTQ+ White House Press Secretary, breaking barriers with grace and determination. Andrea O’Neal, who served as Special Assistant to the President for Racial and Economic Justice, Nagela Nukuna, Senior Advisor for Technology and Delivery for the White House Domestic Policy Council and, of course, Vice President Kamala Harris—the first Black and South Asian woman to hold the office—has served as a beacon of inspiration for women and girls everywhere.

Together, these women and their peers have worked across diverse policy areas, including international relations, technology, public engagement, national security and more, leaving an indelible mark on the administration’s legacy.

Each photograph tells a story beyond a job title. They represent strength, resilience and leadership. We honor these trailblazing women and celebrate the Black excellence they brought to the White House.

Learn more about them below.

01 01 Kamala D. Harris Vice President of the United States and Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorrority Inc Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

02 02 Karine Jean Pierre Assistant to the President and White House Press Secretary Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

03 03 Wintta Woldemariam Associate Director of the Office of Management and Budget Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

04 04 Wellesley Michael Deputy Digital Coordinator to the Vice President Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

05 05 Venus Johnson Receptionist of the United States Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

06 06 TC Mitchell Executive Studios Broadcasting Production Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

07 07 Shelby Talton Confidential Assistant to the Chief of Staff for OMB Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

08 08 Raheema Abdulaleem Special Assistant to the President and General Counsel for OA Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

09 09 Polly Irungu Official Photo Editor for Vice President Kamala Harris and White House Photographer Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

10 10 Nancy Makale Special Assistant for NSC Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

11 11 Nagela Nukuna Senior Advisor for Technology and Delivery for the White House Domestic Policy Council Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

12 12 Myra Caesar Special Assistant to the President and Director of White House Personnel Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

13 13 Melanie Mpanju Advisor to the Deputy White House Counsel Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

14 14 Mahlet N. Mesfin Deputy Assistant Secretary for OceanFisheries and Polar Affairs in the Department of State’s Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

15 15 Lydia Grizzell Associate Director of Office Management Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

16 16 Lanre Faderin Senior Director of West Wing Operations for Vice President Kamala Harris Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

17 17 Kirsten Allen Deputy Assistant to the President and Communications Director for Vice President Kamala Harris Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

18 18 Erica Loewe Special Assistant to the President and White House Chief of Staff for Engagement (with Misty Copeland Prima Ballerina) Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

19 19 Dr. Lesley Anne Warner Deputy Assistant Administrator in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Governance at USAID Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

20 20 Desirée Cormier Smith Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice for the United States State Department Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

21 21 Charmion N. Kinder Senior Advisor for Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs for Vice President Kamala Harris Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

22 22 Camille Stewart Deputy National Cyber Director, Technology and Ecosystem Security Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

23 23 Bintou Njie Special Advisor to the Vice President for Africa Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

24 24 Ashley Williams Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Strategic Outreach And Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

25 25 Arielle Andrews Chief of Staff for the Office of Speechwriting and Presidential Speechwriter Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

26 26 Andrea O’Neal Special Assistant to the President for Racial and Economic Justice Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu

27 27 Alexa Lewis Associate Director for Advance for Vice President Kamala Harris Official White House Photos by Polly Irungu