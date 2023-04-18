News Got You Down? These Four Black Activists And Groups Give Us Hope

It feels like we’re faced with horrid news every week, from Black families losing children to the child welfare system, to white vigilantes harming Black kids like Ralph Yarl.

But behind the headlines are activists working to protect Black lives and peace. Meet seven of them.

01 Afiya Center After Temecia and Rodney Jackson lost custody of their newborn daughter Mila because of claims she suffered from jaundice during an at-home birth, the Afiya Center has stepped in to highlight their story and bring Mila home. Afiya Center press conference

02 Angela Ferrell-Zabala The lack of real gun safety laws are harming our kids. The tragic shooting of Ralph Yarl in Kansas City– who was shot by a white homeowner who claimed self defense under Missouri’s “Stand Your Ground” law- is just one example. But Angela Ferrell-Zabala, the Senior Vice President of Movement Building for Everytown for Gun Safety, is working to make sure governments all over the country pass common sense gun safety legislation. Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Giffords Law Center

03 Community Movement Builders Community Movement Builders has been at the forefront of pushing back against the “Cop City” training facility in Atlanta, which some say is less about public safety and more about repressing and controlling urban protest with militarized police tactics.