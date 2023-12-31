The Best TV Shows Of 2023

Our faith in the future of television was truly tested in 2023. The year was marked by an unprecedented industry strike sparked by the emergence of artificial intelligence in the writer’s rooms. The past 12 months also brought about the end of shows such as Snowfall and The Wonder Years, as well as some excellent limited series—namely Lawmen: Bass Reeves and Swarm.

With the quality of TV taking a hit in 2023, there’s still plenty of optimism for 2024. Shows like All American, Harlem, and Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary will all be returning, and there’s a whole slate of projects coming back after cliffhanging winter finales. As we enter the new year, it’s important that we look back at the shows that shaped the year that preceded it. From powerful crime dramas to family-themed comedies, here are the Best Shows of 2023.

10. Harlem From Girls Trip and The Blackening writer Tracy Oliver, “Harlem” follows four best friends in Harlem — Camille (Meagan Good), Tye (Jerrie Johnson), Quinn (Grace Byers) and Angie (Shonique Shandai) — who navigate new phases of their careers, relationships and big city dreams together. Season two chronicled Camille and Ian’s (Tyler Lepley) reconciliation. On December 6, 2023, Amazon renewed the series for a third season, set to premiere in 2024.

9. All American Based on the life of former professional football player Spencer Paysinger, All American has captured the imagination of viewers nationwide for 5 amazing seasons. This past year, we saw Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) express their true feelings for each other, a life-changing situation for Patience (Chelsea Tavares), a new chapter for Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Layla (Greta Onieogou), and the tragic death of Billy Baker, played by Taye Diggs. One can only wonder about the surprises in store for Season 6.

8. Lawmen: Bass Reeves This Paramount+ series is based on the life of the first African American Deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River, Bass Reeves. Starring David Oyelowo in the titular role, Lawmen: Bass Reeves was met with critical acclaim throughout its eight-episode run, and shined a much-needed light on the story of this iconic figure in American history. For his efforts as Reeves, Oyelowo earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at this year’s upcoming ceremony.

7. The Chi Created by the Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe, The Chi really pushed the envelope during its sixth season last year. Kevin left Chicago to pursue a new life on the West Coast, Emmett had a life-saving decision to make, Papa wanted to stay as connected to his father as possible, and so many other storylines existed—and it’s only the first half of the season. While the next set of episodes may come to define this acclaimed series, The Chi is already a classic in the eyes of many.

6. Swarm In March, Prime Video debuted an unexpected hit titled Swarm. It tells the story of Dre, a young woman who is obsessed with a pop star. The show is a deep dive into her life, her desire, her fandom, and how it takes her to dark, unexpected places. Dominique Fishback delivered a masterful performance in the lead role, and earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

5. Abbott Elementary Quinta Brunson’s award-winning comedy took the world by storm in 2021. During its second season, viewers saw the show hone in on Janine and Gregory’s chemistry, and what it means for the future. With the finale building anticipation for Season 3, and a cast that includes Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, William Stanford Davis, and more, Abbott Elementary will continue to be a television powerhouse for years to come. ABBOTT ELEMENTARY – “New Tech” – When a new computer program is introduced at Abbott, Janine is excited to finally help Barbara out with something. However, Barbara is reluctant to accept change and finds herself in a tricky situation when she decides to lie about her students’ results rather than admit defeat. Elsewhere, Melissa surprises Jacob when she offers up a friend to assist with his lesson on unions, but she ends up teaching Jacob an important lesson herself on “Abbott Elementary,” TUESDAY, JAN. 18 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Gilles Mingasson) QUINTA BRUNSON

4. Bel-Air This reimagined version of the iconic comedy The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air burst onto the scene in 2022 and became the year’s surprise hit. In staying true to the essence of the original, Bel-Air added a more serious tone to the show, and tackled topics such as racism, drug abuse, sexuality, and so much more. In March, the series was renewed for a third season, further building anticipation into what the future of Will’s story will hold. BEL-AIR — Season: 1 — Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Jabari Banks as Will, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz — (Photo by: Peacock)

3. Grown-ish Since 2018, Grown-ish has provided resonate stories of college life that we all could relate to. Love, friendships, family, financial struggle—this show had it all. For the first half of its final season, we saw Junior (Marcus Scribner) come into his own as a college student, creating funny and unforgettable television moments along the way. When the series finale airs in 2024, Grown-ish will truly be missed.

2. The Wonder Years Inspired by the 1988 series of the same name, The Wonder Years that tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s. The series follows 12-year-old Dean, as he navigates growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter, and lessons learned along the way. It was a beautifully scripted show that featured Don Cheadle as the narrator, along with a stellar cast. Unfortunately, The Wonder Years was canceled after two seasons, but it still doesn’t erase the powerful moments it provided along the way.