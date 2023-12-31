Home

The Best TV Shows Of 2023

Series like “Grown-ish,” “Snowfall,” “Bel-Air,” and “The Wonder Years” shined during a year of uncertainty for the television industry.
By Okla Jones ·

Our faith in the future of television was truly tested in 2023. The year was marked by an unprecedented industry strike sparked by the emergence of artificial intelligence in the writer’s rooms. The past 12 months also brought about the end of shows such as Snowfall and The Wonder Years, as well as some excellent limited series—namely Lawmen: Bass Reeves and Swarm.

With the quality of TV taking a hit in 2023, there’s still plenty of optimism for 2024. Shows like All American, Harlem, and Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary will all be returning, and there’s a whole slate of projects coming back after cliffhanging winter finales. As we enter the new year, it’s important that we look back at the shows that shaped the year that preceded it. From powerful crime dramas to family-themed comedies, here are the Best Shows of 2023.

