The Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2024 Critics Choice Awards

The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards this year showcased a range of red carpet looks, with celebrities like Quinta Brunson, Ayo Ediberi, and Erika Alexander in fun, vibrant and unexpected red carpet looks. Brunson wore a custom black sheer floral dress by George Hobeika, styled by Jessica Paster. Ediberi, the “It” Girl of the moment, opted for a chic cream oversized suit instead of a gown, earning her countless cool points. Alexander, the American Fiction actress and recent coverstar, turned heads in a printed mermaid-fit gown by Claude Kameni, styled by Tracy Shapoff. Her co-star Tracee Ellis Ross graced the event in a sophisticated black off-the-shoulder dress with subtle train and layered fabric detail at the torso.

Then there was international rockstar Lenny Kravitz who waltzed onto the red carpet in an all-black cutout tuxedo suit. His pants were a slender fit while his blazer had a crisscross detail, leaving his waist exposed. The iconic Sheryl Lee Ralph sparkled and shined like a Dreamgirl in a CD Green nude dress adorned with dazzling embellishments,styled by her daughter Ivy Coco Maurice. Her Abbott Elementary co-star, Tyler James Williams, got creative with his suit, layering a Thom Browne coat over a blazer jacket and pairing it with an untucked white button-down, allowing the hem to peek out from the blazer. Jelani Alladin opted for a daring gold-tone printed suit, sans shirt, and accessorized with a single chain.

Aja Naomi King kept Barbie pink alive with a cutout floor-length dress, complemented by droplet diamond earrings for the perfect finishing touch. The Color Purple stars, Taraji P. Henson and Fantasia, both wore white on the red carpet. Henson wore a simple strapless gown with a leg slit, styled by the dio Wayman Deon and Michah McDonald, while Fantasia opted for a dramatic strapless dress with a corset fit, paired with a fur bolero-style throw featuring a long train.

01 01 Fantasia Barrino At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Fantasia Barrino attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage,)

02 02 Erika Alexander At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Erika Alexander attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

03 03 Geffri Maya At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Geffri Maya attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

04 04 Calah Lane At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Calah Lane attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

05 05 Tyler James Williams At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Tyler James Williams attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

06 06 Alfie Fuller At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Alfie Fuller attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

07 07 Lamorne Morris At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Lamorne Morris attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

08 08 Quinta Brunson At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Quinta Brunson attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage,)

09 09 Lauren E. Banks At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Lauren E. Banks attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

10 10 Jelani Alladin At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Jelani Alladin attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage,)

11 11 : Aja Naomi King At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Aja Naomi King attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

12 12 Lenny Kravitz At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Lenny Kravitz attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

13 13 Liza Colón-Zayas At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Liza Colón-Zayas attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

14 14 Lawrence Davis At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Lawrence Davis attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

15 15 Calah Lane At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Calah Lane attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

16 16 Tracee Ellis Ross At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

17 17 Shawn Edwards At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Shawn Edwards attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

18 18 Sheryl Lee Ralph At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

19 19 Taraji P. Henson At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Taraji P. Henson attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

20 20 Jessica Williams At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Jessica Williams attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

21 21 Ayo Edebiri At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Ayo Edebiri attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

22 22 Ariana DeBose At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Ariana DeBose attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

23 23 Janelle James At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Janelle James attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

24 24 Celia Rose Gooding At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Celia Rose Gooding attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

25 25 Celia Rose Gooding and Zaya LaChanze Gooding At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: (L-R) Celia Rose Gooding and Zaya LaChanze Gooding attend the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

26 26 Angela Bassett At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Angela Bassett attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage,)

27 27 Da’Vine Joy Randolph At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

28 28 Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor At The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 14: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)