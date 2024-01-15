HomeFashion

The Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Explore the stunning celebrity looks and fashion statements at the 29th Critics Choice Awards.
Getty Images
By Kerane Marcellus ·

The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards this year showcased a range of red carpet looks, with celebrities like Quinta Brunson, Ayo Ediberi, and Erika Alexander in fun, vibrant and unexpected red carpet looks. Brunson wore a custom black sheer floral dress by George Hobeika, styled by Jessica Paster. Ediberi, the “It” Girl of the moment, opted for a chic cream oversized suit instead of a gown, earning her countless cool points. Alexander, the American Fiction actress and recent coverstar, turned heads in a printed mermaid-fit gown by Claude Kameni, styled by Tracy Shapoff.  Her co-star Tracee Ellis Ross graced the event in a sophisticated black off-the-shoulder dress with subtle train and layered fabric detail at the torso. 

Then there was international rockstar Lenny Kravitz who waltzed onto the red carpet in an all-black cutout tuxedo suit. His pants were a slender fit while his blazer had a crisscross detail, leaving his waist exposed. The iconic Sheryl Lee Ralph sparkled and shined like a Dreamgirl in a CD Green nude dress adorned with dazzling embellishments,styled by her daughter Ivy Coco Maurice. Her Abbott Elementary co-star, Tyler James Williams, got creative with his suit, layering a Thom Browne coat over a blazer jacket and pairing it with an untucked white button-down, allowing the hem to peek out from the blazer. Jelani Alladin opted for a daring gold-tone printed suit, sans shirt, and accessorized with a single chain. 

Aja Naomi King kept Barbie pink alive with a cutout floor-length dress, complemented by droplet diamond earrings for the perfect finishing touch. The Color Purple stars, Taraji P. Henson and Fantasia, both wore white on the red carpet. Henson wore a simple strapless gown with a leg slit, styled by the dio Wayman Deon and Michah McDonald, while Fantasia opted for a dramatic strapless dress with a corset fit, paired with a fur bolero-style  throw featuring a long train. 

For a glimpse of all the mesmerizing looks from the Critics Choice Awards, keep scrolling.

