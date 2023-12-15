HomeCulture

Best Of 2023: 10 HBCU Moments That Made Us Proud This Year

From Fantasia enrolling into college to sports teams that made history, check out these top HBCU moments full of Black excellence.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: Fantasia Barrino attends THR Presents Live: The Color Purple at Crosby Hotel on December 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
By Malaika Jabali ·