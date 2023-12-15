Best Of 2023: 10 HBCU Moments That Made Us Proud This Year

01
01 The Color Purple star, Fantasia Barrino, enrolls in Central State University for a business degree after once dropping out of high school
02
02 Fisk University became the first HBCU with a intercollegiate gymnastics team
03
03 Iconic costume designer, and Hampton grad, Ruth Carter became the first Black woman to win two Oscars
04
04 Megan Thee Stallion returned to her alma mater, Texas Southern University, to gift $175,000 worth of scholarships
05
05 In another win for TSU, their cheerleaders became the first HBCU team in history to win a national title
06
06 Howard’s all-black swim team won its first conference championship in over 3 decades
07
07 Morehouse, Clark Atlanta, and Spelman faculty and students stood up to protest Cop City, the controversial public safety training facility in Atlanta
08
08 Howard Law grad Summer Lee became 1st Black woman to represent Pennsylvania in Congress
09
09 Zahara Jolie, Angelina Jolie’s daughter, crossed over into Spelman’s “Sweet” Mu Pi AKA Chapter in Atlanta
10
10 Bowie State University’s Justina Miles stole the show at the Super Bowl Halftime with Rihanna with her ASL interpretation