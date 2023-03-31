Best New Music This Week: Jhené Aiko Preaches Peace With Single, “Calm & Patient”

“There is a gift… even in the madness.” The previous quote is the caption from Jhené Aiko’s IG post, sharing the news of today’s new release, “calm & patient.” In what is her first solo release since the birth of her son in 2022, the Twenty88 singer speaks about gratitude, and sends well wishes to whomever may be experiencing a low point.

“I’m satisfied with life, I do not just get by, I thrive, what a miracle to be up and alive,” Aiko sings. “Sending love to those who are stuck in the fight, I cannot relate to the hate that they made up in their mind.”

Aiko’s last full-length release was the 2021 mixtape Sailing Soul(s). The 16-track album featured Miguel, Hope, K. Roosevelt, and Dominik. In addition to “calm & patient,” today’s roundup includes music from Tyler, the Creator, Chlöe Bailey, Davido, Kash Doll, and more.

Take a look at our list of new releases below.

01 Chlöe Bailey – ‘In Pieces’ Today, the multihyphenate Chlöe Bailey releases her highly-anticipated debut album In Pieces. The 14-track LP sees features from Chris Brown, Missy Elliott and Future. Stream it HERE.

02 Davido – ‘Timeless’ The 17-track album called Timeless is Davido’s fourth studio project since he began his music career over a decade ago. The LP features Skepta, Musa Keys, Dexta Daps, and more. Hear it HERE.

03 Kash Doll ft. Peezy – “HEAVY” Earlier this week, rapper and BMF star Kash Doll released with her latest offering from the Back on Dexter mixtape, the official music video for “HEAVY.” The new visual is directed by Diego and features Peezy. Watch it HERE.

04 Khalid – “Softest Touch” To build anticipation for his upcoming album Everything is Changing, Khalid today drops his latest single, “Softest Touch.” Listen to it HERE.

05 Maysa – ‘Music For Your Soul’ Today, Grammy-nominated Jazz singer Maysa releases her 14th studio album, Music For Your Soul. Stream the project HERE.

06 DJ Drama – ‘I’m Really Like That’ After a blazing 2022, DJ Drama is starting off 2023 just as hot. His highly anticipated I’m Really Like That album has finally dropped. Stream it HERE.

07 Larry June x The Alchemist – ‘The Great Escape’ In a day filled with collaborative albums, Larry June and The Alchemist are putting their hats in the ring with their new project The Great Escape. Check it out HERE.