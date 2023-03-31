Home · News

Best New Music This Week: Jhené Aiko Preaches Peace With Single, “Calm & Patient”

This track is the Grammy-nominated singer’s first solo release since the birth of her child last year.
By Okla Jones

“There is a gift… even in the madness.” The previous quote is the caption from Jhené Aiko’s IG post, sharing the news of today’s new release, “calm & patient.” In what is her first solo release since the birth of her son in 2022, the Twenty88 singer speaks about gratitude, and sends well wishes to whomever may be experiencing a low point.

“I’m satisfied with life, I do not just get by, I thrive, what a miracle to be up and alive,” Aiko sings. “Sending love to those who are stuck in the fight, I cannot relate to the hate that they made up in their mind.”

Aiko’s last full-length release was the 2021 mixtape Sailing Soul(s). The 16-track album featured Miguel, Hope, K. Roosevelt, and Dominik. In addition to “calm & patient,” today’s roundup includes music from Tyler, the Creator, Chlöe Bailey, Davido, Kash Doll, and more. 

