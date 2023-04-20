Home · News

The Best Looks From The H&M X Mugler Runway Show

High and low meet again as the two brands join forces to bring us an accessible luxury experience.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

Last night, April 19th, Mugler and H&M had their runway show in the heart of New York in anticipation of their much-awaited collection launch. Starlets were outside the show looking glamorous and fierce, embodying the essence of Mugler. Club culture was touched on during the runway show with strobe lights, slight Vogueing, and DJ sets by Goth Jafar, Asmara, and Bobby Beethoven. Performers at the show were Amaa Rae, Shygirl, and Eartheater, which turned the runway into an interactive show that intersected the pop culture phenomenons of music, entertainment, and fashion, blending those into the H&M Mugler Runway collection extraordinaire. “It felt amazing to be performing in the Mugler H&M collection. When you think of the history of Mugler, you think of so many iconic musical moments and incredible performances, so it’s an honor to be included in Casey’s vision for this special celebration,” said performer Shygirl. Over 800 guests were able to experience the show’s novelty. “Mugler has always been a house with a lot of cultural soul, and this event was a celebration of our long association with music, dance, and performance. It was the ideal celebration of the Mugler H&M collection and the perfect way to welcome people into our world – an unforgettable night built around freedom, personal expression, and liberating, bold fashion,” reflected Casey Cadwallader, the Creative Director at Mugler.

Take a look below at the starlets and influencers that took the show to new heights.

