The Best Looks From The H&M X Mugler Runway Show

Last night, April 19th, Mugler and H&M had their runway show in the heart of New York in anticipation of their much-awaited collection launch. Starlets were outside the show looking glamorous and fierce, embodying the essence of Mugler. Club culture was touched on during the runway show with strobe lights, slight Vogueing, and DJ sets by Goth Jafar, Asmara, and Bobby Beethoven. Performers at the show were Amaa Rae, Shygirl, and Eartheater, which turned the runway into an interactive show that intersected the pop culture phenomenons of music, entertainment, and fashion, blending those into the H&M Mugler Runway collection extraordinaire. “It felt amazing to be performing in the Mugler H&M collection. When you think of the history of Mugler, you think of so many iconic musical moments and incredible performances, so it’s an honor to be included in Casey’s vision for this special celebration,” said performer Shygirl. Over 800 guests were able to experience the show’s novelty. “Mugler has always been a house with a lot of cultural soul, and this event was a celebration of our long association with music, dance, and performance. It was the ideal celebration of the Mugler H&M collection and the perfect way to welcome people into our world – an unforgettable night built around freedom, personal expression, and liberating, bold fashion,” reflected Casey Cadwallader, the Creative Director at Mugler.

Take a look below at the starlets and influencers that took the show to new heights.

01 Moses Sumney at Mugler H&M Global Launch Event NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 19: Moses Sumney attends the H&M Mugler launch at 894 Lexington on April 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

02 Ajani Russell at Mugler H&M Global Launch Event NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 19: Ajani Russell attends the H&M Mugler launch at 894 Lexington on April 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

03 Aaron Phillip at Mugler H&M Global Launch Event NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 19: Aaron Phillip attends the H&M Mugler launch at 894 Lexington on April 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

04 Parker Kit Hill at Mugler H&M Global Launch Event NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 19: Parker Kit Hill attends the H&M Mugler launch at 894 Lexington on April 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

05 Achieng Agutu at Mugler H&M Global Launch Eventt A guest arrives for the Mugler H&M Global Launch Event on April 19, 2023, in New York City. – H&M announced in March 2023 its Mugler collaborative collection, slated to launch in stores and online on May 11, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

06 Mugler H&M Global Launch Event NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 19: Dominique Jackson attends Mugler H&M Global Launch Event on April 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

07 Tyla Seethal at Mugler H&M Global Launch Event NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 19: Tyla Seethal attends Mugler H&M Global Launch Event on April 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

08 Ceval at Mugler H&M Global Launch Event NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 19: Ceval attends Mugler H&M Global Launch Event on April 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

09 Fadhi Mohamed at Mugler H&M Global Launch Event NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 19: Fadhi Mohamed attends Mugler H&M Global Launch Event on April 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

10 Amaarae at Mugler H&M Global Launch Event NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 19: Amaarae attends Mugler H&M Global Launch Event on April 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

11 Ndivhuwo Elaine Mukheli at Mugler H&M Global Launch Event NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 19: Ndivhuwo Elaine Mukheli attends Mugler H&M Global Launch Event on April 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

12 Lizette Pinto E Melo at Mugler H&M Global Launch Event NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 19: Lizette Pinto E Melo attends Mugler H&M Global Launch Event on April 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

13 Wisdom Kaye at Mugler H&M Global Launch Event NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 19: Wisdom Kaye attends Mugler H&M Global Launch Event on April 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)