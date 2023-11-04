Home

‘Belly’ Turns 25: See The Cast Then And Now

From DMX to T-Boz, this 1998 film featured some of the most iconic figures of this generation.
‘Belly’ Turns 25: See The Cast Then And Now
By Okla Jones ·

On November 4, 1998, the film Belly was released in theaters. Written and directed by Hype Williams, the movie told the story of “Sincere” and “Bundy”—played by Nas and DMX, respectively—two street criminals doing whatever deemed necessary to make money. Since its premiere, Belly has become a cultural phenomenon and a staple in the history of hip-hop.

In addition to the two aforementioned rappers, the film also stars Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Method Man, Taral Hicks, Hassan Johnson, Tyrin Turner, Louie Rankin, and several others. Many of the actors involved have maintained a strong presence in the entertainment industry, further solidifying Belly in the hearts and minds of millions worldwide.

To celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary, take a look at the cast then and now.

TOPICS: 