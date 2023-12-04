Did You Know These Black Men Were Members Of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity?

Actor Hill Harper attends the 13th Annual “I Have A Dream” Foundation – Los Angeles’ “Dream Keeper Award” Brunch at House of Blues Sunset Strip on March 6, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/WireImage)

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is the first Black Greek letter organization. In 1906, seven undergraduates at Cornell University founded it after recognizing the need to foster a sense of brotherhood among Black men.

The roster of prominent members includes civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., scholar and activist W.E.B. Du Bois, multi-talented artist Paul Robeson, Maryland’s first Black governor Wes Moore and billionaire businessman and philanthropist Robert F. Smith among many others.

Both domestically and internationally, the fraternity is committed to serving the community and continuing to build on its strong roster of dedicated members.

In honor of their 117th Founders Day, we acknowledge some of the impactful Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity members who have positively contributed to Black history and culture.

01 Martin Luther King Jr.- Civil Rights Icon Civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr delivers a speech at UC Berkeley’s Sproul Plaza, Berkeley, California, May 17, 1967. Approximately 7,000 people attended the event. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

02 Wes Moore- First Black Governor of Maryland BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 13: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks at an event on the Biden Administration’s workforce initiative plan at Carver Vocational School on November 13, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. The workforce initiative plan will create union jobs and provide training for up and coming workers and comes after the recent announcement that the Administration will invest over $16 billion to modernize Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor creating over 100,000 jobs 1,000 of which will be in Baltimore. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

03 Hill Harper- Actor/ U.S. Senate Candidate LOS ANGELES – JANUARY 31: Actor Hill Harper attends the CNN, LA Times, POLITICO Democratic Debate at the Kodak Theatre on January 31, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images for Turner) 15480_0124.jpg

04 Raphael Warnock- U.S. Senator WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 18: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) speaks at a press conference on Gun Safety legislation outside the U.S. Capitol Building on May 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. Sen. Warnock held the bicameral news conference to call for further congressional action to curb gun violence. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

05 Yahya Abdul-Mateen II- Actor US actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II poses during a photocall for the premiere of the film “Ambulance” in Madrid on March 24, 2022. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP via Getty Images)

06 Robert F. Smith – Billonaire Businessman and Philanthropist CAMBRIDGE, MA – OCTOBER 22: CEO of Vista Equity Partners Robert F. Smith speaks at the W.E.B Du Bois Medal Ceremony at Harvard’s Sanders Theater in Cambridge, MA on Oct. 22, 2019. The W.E.B. Du Bois Medal is Harvard’s highest honor in the field of African and African-American studies, according to the Hutchins Center of African & African American Research. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

07 Andrew Young- Former Mayor Of Atlanta/ United States Ambassador ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 28: Ambassador Andrew Young talks in support of Democratic Georgia Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams during the “Souls to The Polls” march in downtown Atlanta on October 28, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alongside artist Common and Ambassador Andrew Young, Abrams marched with voters to a polling station open for early voting in downtown Atlanta. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

08 Roland Martin- Journalist NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 13: Roland Martin attends the 2017 Ripple of Hope Awards at New York Hilton on December 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

09 W.E.B. Du Bois- Scholar And Civil Rights Activist Writer and Civil Rights Leader W.E.B. Du Bois (Photo by Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

10 Jessse Owens- Track and Field Olympian Jesse Owens, Track Star, 1936 Olympic Summer Games, Berlin, Germany. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

11 John H. Johnson- Businessman/ Founder of Ebony Magazine (Original Caption) 3/3/1974-Chicago, IL: John H. Johnson, successful head of Johnson Publications Inc., a multi-million dollar corporation, selected a book from his library in his office in Chicago. From a $25 a week office boy for the Supreme Insurance Company at age of 19, he is now the Board Chairman and its largest stockholder, as well as publisher of the black-oriented magazines.

12 Thurgood Marshall- First Black Supreme Court Justice Washington, DC Associate Supreme Court Justice Swear In: Thurgood Marshall in his robe prior to being sworn in as the first Black member of the U. S. Supreme Court, October 2nd. Marshall, the great-grandson of an enslaved man, swore to “do equal right to the poor and the rich” as he took the oath at the opening session of the court.

13 Paul Robeson- Actor, Football Player and Activist UNSPECIFIED – circa 1950: (AUSTRALIA OUT) Photo of American actor and singer Paul Robeson (1898-1976) performing circa 1950. (Photo by GAB Archive/Redferns)

14 Keenan Ivory Wayans- Actor, Producer, and Director Actor Keenen Ivory Wayans arrives at Global Green USA’s 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Party held at Avalon Hollwood on Februray 19, 2009 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)