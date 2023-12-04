Home

Did You Know These Black Men Were Members Of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity?

In honor of their 117th Founders Day, we acknowledge some of the impactful Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity members who have positively contributed to Black history and culture.
Actor Hill Harper attends the 13th Annual “I Have A Dream” Foundation – Los Angeles’ “Dream Keeper Award” Brunch at House of Blues Sunset Strip on March 6, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/WireImage)
By Melissa Noel ·

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is the first Black Greek letter organization. In 1906, seven undergraduates at Cornell University founded it after recognizing the need to foster a sense of brotherhood among Black men.

The roster of prominent members includes civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., scholar and activist W.E.B. Du Bois, multi-talented artist Paul Robeson, Maryland’s first Black governor Wes Moore and billionaire businessman and philanthropist Robert F. Smith among many others.

Both domestically and internationally, the fraternity is committed to serving the community and continuing to build on its strong roster of dedicated members.

