All The Stylish Looks From The 2023 IHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

Is red carpet season really ever over? Last night there was yet another award show which means — another red carpet. Some of the biggest names, alongside emerging voices in music, gathered in Los Angeles at the prestigious Dolby Theater for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. And while on the stage, music icon Lenny Kravitz hosted, and favs like SZA, Latto, and Muni Long (who took home the prize for Best New R&B Artist) took home awards; you know we’re here to talk all things red carpet fashion.

From lots of black to pops of cobalt blue and prints, all in all, it was more so a casual carpet. ‘Most Played Artist of the Year winner, Doja Cat oozed rock star casual, wearing a white shirt with leather pants, cross necklaces, and an oversized textured fur faux coat. Whereas Doja went for a casual vibe, our favorite emerging actress/songstress Coco Jones went more glam with a black bralette/ skirt combo embellished in pearls by PatBo. Other attendees like the reigning queen of TikTok, Ice Spice, opted for a graphic Jean Paul Gaultier, and H.E.R. went monochrome with a full cobalt blue sequined set by David Koma.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Coco Jones attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Take a look at some of the looks from the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet.

01 Doja Cat LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doja Cat attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

02 H.E.R HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: H.E.R. attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

03 Ice Spice HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Ice Spice attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

04 Lenny Kravitz LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Host Lenny Kravitz attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

05 Latto HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Latto attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

06 Muni Long HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Muni Long, winner of the Best New R&B Artist award, poses in the press room during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)