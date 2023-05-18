All The Street-Style Looks From Australian Fashion Week 2023

Over here at Essence Fashion, we try to cover Black fashion in it’s entirety and style across the diaspora. From Lagos Fashion Week and profiles on emerging designers across the US to capsules and launches and street-style all over the globe highlighting Black style. This week, we have our sights on the amazing street style at Australian Fashion Week 2023. Powered by Afterpay, the street style, like any major fashion hub, is quite impressive. While brands showcase collections they’ve developed for months on end, the effortless style outside the shows caught our eye.

From May 15-19, fashion professionals from all over and locally gathered in Sydney to see the best of Australian fashion (while serving looks). As the weather transitions between spring and summer, the ensembles cover the gamut of full-blown spring attire with light jackets and oversized button-down shirts paired with knee-high boots. And, of course, there was LOTS of color, patterns, and prints. One throughline that stands out in the gallery below is the fact that the Aussie girlies love to accessorize; big hair bows, ties, sunnies, etc. And while this fashion week has a lot of style, will say we want to see even more Black girls front row and posing for cameras outside the show next year.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MAY 16: A guest wears thrifted and customised outfit with Novo shoes at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 at Carriageworks on May 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Naomi Rahim/WireImage)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MAY 16: Aiyana Alexander wearing blue Aje dress, white coat and white leather boots and Malaan Ajang wearing floral printed Aje dress at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 at Carriageworks on May 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)

Take a look at some of the street-style looks from Afterpay Australian Fashion Week below.

Street Style – Day 2 – Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MAY 16: Sophie Wilde wearing an exclusive Anna Quan see through dress at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 at Carriageworks on May 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)

Street Style – Day 1 – Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MAY 15: Suzan Mutesi wearing Prada tie and bag, One teaspoon shorts and tie at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 at Carriageworks on May 15, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)

Street Style – Day 2 – Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MAY 16: Malaan Ajang wearing C/MEO Collective shirt and skirt and white leather boots at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 at Carriageworks on May 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)

Street Style – Day 2 – Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MAY 16: A guest wearing black cropped blazer, mini skirt and sock boots at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 at Carriageworks on May 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)

Street Style – Day 2 – Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MAY 16: A guest wearing Bec and Bridge yellow lace top and brown silky skirt at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 at Carriageworks on May 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)

Street Style – Day 2 – Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MAY 16: A guest wears Erik Yvon dress, Steven Madden heels and Lissiman bag at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 at Carriageworks on May 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Naomi Rahim/WireImage)

Christian Kimber – Arrivals – Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MAY 16: Suzan Mutesi attends the Christian Kimber show during Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 at Carriageworks on May 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AAFW)

Street Style – Day 3 – Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MAY 17: Suzan Mutesi wearing mirror sunglasses, mini dress, fur scarf and yellow pant boots at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 at Carriageworks on May 17, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)

Street Style – Day 3 – Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MAY 17: Victoria Latu wearing Celine sunglasses, Zara jacket, Alexander McQueen black dress and YSL heels at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 at Carriageworks on May 17, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)

Street Style – Day 3 – Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MAY 17: A guest wearing red cap, green t-shirt and black bomber jacket at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 at Carriageworks on May 17, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)

David Jones Indigenous Fashion Projects – Presented by Afterpay – Arrivals – Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MAY 17: Bianca Hunt attends the David Jones Indigenous Fashion Projects – Presented by Afterpay show during Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 at Carriageworks on May 17, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AAFW)