All The Street-Style Looks From Australian Fashion Week 2023

Over here at Essence Fashion, we try to cover Black fashion in it’s entirety and style across the diaspora. From Lagos Fashion Week and profiles on emerging designers across the US to capsules and launches and street-style all over the globe highlighting Black style. This week, we have our sights on the amazing street style at Australian Fashion Week 2023. Powered by Afterpay, the street style, like any major fashion hub, is quite impressive. While brands showcase collections they’ve developed for months on end, the effortless style outside the shows caught our eye.

From May 15-19, fashion professionals from all over and locally gathered in Sydney to see the best of Australian fashion (while serving looks). As the weather transitions between spring and summer, the ensembles cover the gamut of full-blown spring attire with light jackets and oversized button-down shirts paired with knee-high boots. And, of course, there was LOTS of color, patterns, and prints. One throughline that stands out in the gallery below is the fact that the Aussie girlies love to accessorize; big hair bows, ties, sunnies, etc. And while this fashion week has a lot of style, will say we want to see even more Black girls front row and posing for cameras outside the show next year.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MAY 16: A guest wears thrifted and customised outfit with Novo shoes at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 at Carriageworks on May 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Naomi Rahim/WireImage)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MAY 16: Aiyana Alexander wearing blue Aje dress, white coat and white leather boots and Malaan Ajang wearing floral printed Aje dress at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 at Carriageworks on May 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)

