Did You Know These Black Women Were In Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority?

(Original Caption) Mrs. Coretta Scott King, the widow of Dr. Martin Luther King is shown here during a press conference with Republican John Conyers, Jr.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. was founded on Jan. 15, 1908, making it the oldest Greek-letter organization for Black women.

Founded at Howard University by nine women, the sorority was intended to “create a support network for women with like minds….for the benefit of others.”

Today, over 355,000 women are members in chapters across 12 countries, including Nigeria, South Korea, Dubai, Germany, and South Africa.

To commemorate the sorority’s 116th Founder’s Day, we acknowledge the Black AKAs who have positively impacted our history and culture.

With Founder’s Day falling on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year, it’s fitting that we start off with Coretta Scott King, who led the movement for the federal holiday that honors her late husband.

01 01 Coretta Scott King- Civil rights icon American civil rights activist Coretta Scott King (1927-2006), widow of Martin Luther King Jr, attending the 1972 Democratic National Convention, held at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Florida, United States, July 1972. (Photo by Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

02 02 Kamala Harris- U.S. Vice President NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 29: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2023 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The New York Times)

03 03 Bernice King- Civil rights activist, daughter of Coretta Scott King and Martin Luther King, Jr. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 09: Dr. Bernice A. King signs copies of the book “Coretta: The Autobiography of Mrs. Coretta Scott King” during the 2024 King Holiday Observance kickoff reception & book signing at The King Center on January 09, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

04 04 Maya Angelou- Grammy-winning poet and author UNSPECIFIED – CIRCA 1970: Photo of Maya Angelou Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

05 05 Rosa Parks- Legendary civil rights activist (Original Caption) Headshoulders shot of civil rights activist Rosa Parks. PH: Ezio Petersen

06 06 Phylicia Rashad- Tony Award-winning actress NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: Phylicia Rashad attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards – Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

07 07 Holly Robinson Peete- Actress BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 18: Holly Robinson Peete attends the 23rd annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

08 08 Toni Morrison- Pulitzer Prize and Nobel Prize-Winning Author New York, N.Y.: Nobel laureate Toni Morrison photographed in Manhattan on October 13, 2003. (Photo by Bruce Gilbert/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

09 09 Jada Pinkett Smith- Actress NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 14: Jada Pinkett Smith is seen on November 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images)

10 10 Yolanda Adams- Grammy Award-winning gospel singer BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 20: Gospel Artist Yolanda Adams attends the 25th Annual First Ladies high Tea at The Beverly Hilton on May 20, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

11 11 Brandy Norwood- Grammy-Award winning R&B singer and actress NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 22: Brandy is seen on December 22, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

12 12 Ava DuVernay- Emmy-Award winning director US director Ava DuVernay arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on January 9, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)