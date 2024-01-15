Home

Did You Know These Black Women Were In Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority?

In honor of their Founder's Day, we acknowledge some of the notable AKAs who positively impacted Black history and culture.
Did You Know These Black Women Were In Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority?
(Original Caption) Mrs. Coretta Scott King, the widow of Dr. Martin Luther King is shown here during a press conference with Republican John Conyers, Jr.
By Malaika Jabali ·

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. was founded on Jan. 15, 1908, making it the oldest Greek-letter organization for Black women.

Founded at Howard University by nine women, the sorority was intended to “create a support network for women with like minds….for the benefit of others.”

Today, over 355,000 women are members in chapters across 12 countries, including Nigeria, South Korea, Dubai, Germany, and South Africa.

To commemorate the sorority’s 116th Founder’s Day, we acknowledge the Black AKAs who have positively impacted our history and culture.

With Founder’s Day falling on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year, it’s fitting that we start off with Coretta Scott King, who led the movement for the federal holiday that honors her late husband.

TOPICS: 