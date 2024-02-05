Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The 2024 Grammy Awards

Getty Images

Last night, music’s biggest names turned heads at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. From Tina Turner’s electrifying hair in 1985 to Beyoncé’s pregnant 2017 performance look, the Grammys red carpet is home to some of the most iconic beauty moments of all time. And last night was history in the making as well: Victoria Monét’s two-year-old daughter, Hazel, is the Youngest Grammy Nominee ever.

First-time Grammy Award winner, Tyla, appeared in pale powder dusted over her eyelids with bushy brows meeting contour-sculpted cheeks. We then saw Fantasia and artist Coi Leray both in the market for an S-curled pixie cut; Chloe Bailey’s Jessica Rabbit-curled wig covered up her locs hidden underneath. And as for Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, more was more with playful pigmented blush.

Victoria Monét won three awards: Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, and Best Engineered Album, in a MAC serum-powered foundation and chestnut lip liner to complete an overall unfiltered nude look. Meanwhile, rapper Ice Spice performed in a full lace wig with a side swoop before snatching it off and returning to the red carpet rocking her signature orange curls. Winning her first Grammy at just nine years old, Blue Ivy Carter accompanied her father Jay-Z– who accepted his Global Impact Award– in short pink french tips and sweetly curled braids to end the night.

Take a look at our favorite beauty moments from last night’s 2024 Grammy Awards below.

01 01 Ice Spice LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: Ice Spice attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

02 02 Dawn Richard LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Dawn Richard attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

03 03 Victoria Monét LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Victoria Monet attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

04 04 Coco Jones LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Coco Jones attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

05 05 Fantasia Barrino LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Fantasia Barrino attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

06 06 Tyla LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Tyla, winner of the “African Music Performance” award for “Water” attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Peacock Theater on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

07 07 Ayra Starr LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ayra Starr attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

08 08 Niecy Nash-Betts LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Niecy Nash-Betts attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

09 09 Coi Leray LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Coi Leray attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

10 10 Doja Cat LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doja Cat attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

11 11 Chloe Bailey LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Chlöe attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

12 12 Summer Walker LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Summer Walker attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

13 13 Janelle Monáe LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Janelle Monáe attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

14 14 Muni Long LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Muni Long attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

15 15 Halle Bailey LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Halle Bailey attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

16 16 Ice Spice LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ice Spice attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

17 17 SZA LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: SZA attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

18 18 Oprah Winfrey LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Oprah Winfrey attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

19 19 Blue Ivy Carter LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Blue Ivy Carter is seen onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)