Our Favorite Beauty Looks From The 2024 Grammy Awards

From Victoria Monét’s unfiltered nude look to Ice Spice’s double-take hairstyles, here are our top 20 beauty looks from last night’s red carpet.
By India Espy-Jones ·

Last night, music’s biggest names turned heads at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. From Tina Turner’s electrifying hair in 1985 to Beyoncé’s pregnant 2017 performance look, the Grammys red carpet is home to some of the most iconic beauty moments of all time. And last night was history in the making as well: Victoria Monét’s two-year-old daughter, Hazel, is the Youngest Grammy Nominee ever.

First-time Grammy Award winner, Tyla, appeared in pale powder dusted over her eyelids with bushy brows meeting contour-sculpted cheeks. We then saw Fantasia and artist Coi Leray both in the market for an S-curled pixie cut; Chloe Bailey’s Jessica Rabbit-curled wig covered up her locs hidden underneath. And as for Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, more was more with playful pigmented blush. 

Victoria Monét won three awards: Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, and Best Engineered Album, in a MAC serum-powered foundation and chestnut lip liner to complete an overall unfiltered nude look. Meanwhile, rapper Ice Spice performed in a full lace wig with a side swoop before snatching it off and returning to the red carpet rocking her signature orange curls. Winning her first Grammy at just nine years old, Blue Ivy Carter accompanied her father Jay-Z– who accepted his Global Impact Award– in short pink french tips and sweetly curled braids to end the night.

Take a look at our favorite beauty moments from last night’s 2024 Grammy Awards below.

