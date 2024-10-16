The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards Brought Out The Hottest Couples

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: (L-R) Tracy Stevens and E-40 attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 at Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub on October 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards, hosted by Fat Joe, premiered in Las Vegas last night.

It brought out the hottest rappers, such as GloRilla, Trina, and 2-Chainz, along with historic wins as Kendrick Lamar dominated the night, taking home eight awards, including Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, and Song of the Year for his smash hit “Not Like Us.” Metro Boomin and Future took home three “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2024 wins, while The Alchemist secured two wins, and Yung Miami paid homage to Trina with her performance.

Additionally, this year’s “Hip Hop Awards” went beyond music, using the stage to empower the culture to vote. Congressman Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV) made a powerful appearance, sharing the importance of voting to protect our rights and urging the community to make their voices heard. However, love was also on full display. Multiplatinum Bay Area legend E-40 leveled up the excitement, performing his hits “Snap Yo Fingers,” “I Don’t F***k with You,” and “Tell Me When to Go,” with his loving and supportive wife cheering him on in the audience.

Scroll down to see other cute couple moments from the awards show.

01 01 E-40 and his wife, Tracy Stevens LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: (L-R) Tracy Stevens and E-40 attend BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 at Drai’s Beach Club – Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas on October 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

02 02 LightSkinKeisha and Coca Vango LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: (L-R) LightSkinKeisha and Coca Vango attend BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 – Arrivals at Drai’s Beach Club – Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas on October 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

03 03 Lanae Jackson and Roosevelt Williamson LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: (L-R) Lanae Jackson and Roosevelt Williamson attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 at Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub on October 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

04 04 Kim Lewis and Kevin Lewis LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: (L-R) Kim Lewis and Kevin Lewis attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 at Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub on October 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)