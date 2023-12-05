Exclusive: See Photos From The 2023 DIVAS Simply Singing! Portrait Studio

Today, ESSENCE has an exclusive reveal of the 2023 DIVAS Simply Singing! Raising Health Awareness! Portrait Studio, shot by renowned photographer Luc-Richard “LR” Elie on November 19th during the LIVE taping of the benefit concert. The highly-anticipated health awareness benefit was filmed before a live audience at the historic Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

Now in its 33rd year, DIVAS Simply Singing! Raising Health Awareness, a health awareness initiative of The DIVA Foundation, was originally founded as a living memorial to the many friends Sheryl Lee Ralph lost during the AIDS Crisis. DIVAS Simply Singing! has grown into the longest-running health awareness benefit concert in the US that raises awareness and funds for programs that empower and educate audiences to own and advocate for their health and the health of others.

DIVAS Simply Singing! is executive produced and hosted by Sheryl Lee Ralph, along with long-time producing partners Norman Lee and Stephanie Lilly Smith. Over 300 stars, including Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Holliday, Loretta Devine, Jenifer Lewis, Patti LaBelle, Deborah Cox, Faith Evans, Tisha Campbell, Michelle Williams, Chaka Khan, Jody Watley, Oleta Adams, and Raven Symoné, have lifted their voices in solidarity.

Take a look at these exclusive photos from the 2023 DIVAS Simply Singing! Raising Health Awareness! Portrait Studio below.

Tina Knowles

Tina Knowles

Brandee Evans

Brandee Evans

Tatyana Ali

Tatyana Ali

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox

Jordin Sparks

Jordin Sparks

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo

Jessica Betts & Neicy Nash

Phylicia Mpasi

Robin Thede

Saycon Sengbloh