2023 Entertainment Preview: 20 Fall Exhibitions & Art Shows To Explore

From Adana Tillman’s practice of textile portraits to The Phillips Collection’s examination of African Modernism in this country, there are several works by Black artists on view this season.
By Okla Jones ·

The true beauty of art is that it’s subjective to the viewer. One’s life experiences determine perspective, which means that any portrait, painting, sculpture, and the like, can be open to interpretation depending on who is standing in front of it. This fall, there are many Black artists and galleries that are displaying new works of art that each contain a specific story, narrative, or message.

To round out September, Jonathan Carver Moore in San Francisco is highling the art of Adana Tillman until the 23rd. The following month Henry Taylor and Debbie Fleming Caffery both have solo surveys of their works, along with an exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum titled Creative Sources, which pays homage to the life and career of award-winning director, actor, and screenwriter Spike Lee.

In addition to the aforementioned exhibitions, many other establishments will showcase collections from creatives of color during the coming months, so it’s only right to let you know where to find them. Here are some of the can’t-miss exhibitions and art shows to check out this fall.

