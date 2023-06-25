Home

15 New Books We Can’t Wait To Read This Summer

From the powerful memoir of the Tulsa Massacre’s last living witness to a collection of over 20 acclaimed writers, this season will provide plenty of good reads for you and yours.
By Okla Jones ·

As summer approaches many of us are yearning for warmth of the outdoors, but on those relaxing days when you just want to stay in, there are plenty of stories from Black authors to explore.

There’s nothing more satisfying than a good book, and in the coming months, a bevy of novels, memoirs, and the like, will be released. New York Times bestselling authors Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray have penned a novel about the extraordinary partnership between First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt and civil rights activist Mary McLeod Bethune set to be published later this month, Rachel Howzell Hall wrote the highly anticipated thriller What Never Happened, which will drop in July, and award-winning poet unveils the second installment to his Delights book series; something we’ll see hit shelves right before the fall.

In addition to the aforementioned books, there are several other works from Black writers being published this summer. The stories include essays from some amazing authors in history, a Southern love story, and the importance of family – especially during trying times.

So, if you’re looking to immerse yourself in a good book, here is a list of the best new books to read this summer.

