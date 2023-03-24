14 Black Podcasts To Listen To This Spring

Podcasts have really become a way of life in recent years. Regardless of what one’s interests are, there is a show out there geared towards that particular subject. Included in the wealth of content out there, plenty of Black creatives also have their hat in the ring for your listening pleasure.

The number of Black podcasts available this spring almost seems endless. Entertainment journalist Gia Peppers hosts an transparent series titled More Than That with Gia Peppers, while Melania Fiona, Felicia La Tour, Ashley Chea, and Codie Elaine Olver come together weekly to have honest conversations about motherhood, sexuality, religion, and more. If you’re looking for a podcast to start your day on a positive note, GoOD Mornings with CurlyNikki is perfect for you.

There are plenty of other podcasts from creatives of color to listen to daily; it might even become difficult trying to choose which one is best. So, assist in your search, here are some of the best Black podcasts to listen to this spring.

01 Side Hustle Pro Side Hustle Pro spotlights bold black women entrepreneurs who have scaled from side hustle to profitable business. Join Chief Side Hustler turned full-time entrepreneur Nicaila Matthews Okome for your weekly installment of Side Hustle Pro and learn actionable strategies to start small and get going–wherever and whoever you are. Side Hustle Pro features interviews with inspiring black women entrepreneurs who started out as side hustlers. Listen to it HERE.

02 Girl Stop Playin’ The Girl Stop Playin Podcast encourages you to stop playing with your potential + Start WERKing for what you want in life and in love! Our information and conversations will teach you how to make the money and get the honey. Listen to it HERE.

03 Pour Minds Two single Houstonians residing in Atlanta, Drea and Lex are navigating their way through life, friendships and dating. Discussing all the hot topics while getting lit on their favorite wine along the way! Listen to it HERE.

04 SOL Affirmations Karega and Felicia Bailey became Angel Parents to their daughter, Kamaiu SOL in 2019. Since then they have found a radical tenderness and gentleness afforded them concerning their grief, unlike anything they have seen or experienced in their work surrounding social justice and gun violence in our communities. SOL Affirmations serves as a healing space through various forms of grief with the reminder that grief is love, it is just love after a loss. Listen to it HERE.

05 The Mama’s Den This podcast is an unfiltered community filled with authentic conversations and experiences all from a mama’s perspective. Join singer Melanie Fiona, entrepreneur and influencer Felicia La Tour, writer Ashley Chea, and CEO of Black Love, Inc. Codie Elaine Oliver every week as they come together to have honest conversations about everything from motherhood, race, sexuality, health, religion and dating. Listen to it HERE.



06 Still Processing Wesley Morris and J Wortham are working it out in this show about culture. That means television, film, books, music — but also the culture of work, dating, the internet and how those fit together. Listen to it HERE.

07 The Amazing Clarks The Amazing Clarks are award winning certified life and love coaches and husband and wife. Having been featured by Dr. Drew and on Black Love the series, Melanie and Anthony are ready to bring their revolutionary approach to therapy to the people. Every week Melanie and Anthony will give listeners an invitation to join their Love Revolution. Listen to it HERE.

08 Friends Like Us Friends Like Us is a podcast featuring women of color with different views on topics hosted by Marina Franklin. Listen to it HERE.

09 Higher Learning with Van Lathan & Rachel Lindsay Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay dissect the biggest topics in Black culture, politics, and sports. Two times per week, they will wade into the most important and timely conversations, frequently inviting guests on the podcast and occasionally debating with each other. Listen to it HERE.



10 Know For Sure Every week comedian, actress, and business mogul B.Simone along with her best friend, assistant, and business partner, Megan Brooks will share the stories and experiences that have allowed them to grow together throughout the years although their lives are completely opposite. The weekly conversations will be thought provoking and challenge your beliefs. We invite you to join us on our journey of self discovery and evolution. Listen to it HERE.



11 GoODMornings with CurlyNikki Start your mornings off right with a mini meditation retreat to feel better, get more done, and live this life confidently, energetically, and abundantly. Each day CurlyNikki shares quick and easy access doors to help you find Peace in chaos, Love in fear, Silence in noise, and Light in darkness. You’ll start recognizing the GoOD in everything, including yourself. Listen to it HERE.

12 Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air Emmy Award—winning producer, actor, and comedian Larry Wilmore is back on the air, hosting a podcast where he weighs in on the issues of the week and interviews guests in the worlds of politics, entertainment, culture, sports, and beyond. Listen to it HERE.

13 More Than That with Gia Peppers Entertainment Journalist Gia Peppers hosts an authentic audio series, More Than That with Gia Peppers to elevate conversations impacting and inspiring Black America. The series is a sonic journey across Black America, leveraging conversations between our host, Gia Peppers, and well-known guests about topics impacting and inspiring Black American listeners. Listen to it HERE.