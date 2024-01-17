HomeCulture

12 Muhammad Ali Quotes That Will Inspire You

In celebration of the iconic boxer, philanthropist, and Civil Rights activist’s birthday, here are some words from him that we all should live by.
12 Muhammad Ali Quotes That Will Inspire You
Boxer Muhammad Ali announcing his comeback at a press conference. He will pursue his fourth heavyweight title against Canadian Trevor Berbick.
By Okla Jones ·

Born on January 17, 1942, Muhammad Ali was one of the most recognizable men in history. His talent as a boxer, as well as his contributions to social and civic justice made him a cultural icon and an inspiration to all, not just people of color.

In observation of his birthday, here are some words by him that serve as a testament to why “The Greatest” was a champion both inside and outside of the ring.

TOPICS: 