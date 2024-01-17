12 Muhammad Ali Quotes That Will Inspire You

Boxer Muhammad Ali announcing his comeback at a press conference. He will pursue his fourth heavyweight title against Canadian Trevor Berbick.

Born on January 17, 1942, Muhammad Ali was one of the most recognizable men in history. His talent as a boxer, as well as his contributions to social and civic justice made him a cultural icon and an inspiration to all, not just people of color.

In observation of his birthday, here are some words by him that serve as a testament to why “The Greatest” was a champion both inside and outside of the ring.

“Float like a butterfly…”

A Man’s worldview.

“Service To Others…”

On Imagination.

The mountaintop.

“Silence is golden…”

“To be a Great Champion…”

“Make the days count…”