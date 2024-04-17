‘Them: The Scare’ Changes the Face of Black Horror

Amazon Studios

Let’s face it, Black people don’t have the best reputation when it comes to horror movies.

Whether it be we’re the first to not make it out of danger, or simply a supporting character in a much larger story, the track record of Black people and horror films aren’t ideal. Luckily for horror fanatics everywhere, Amazon MGM Studios is changing that narrative as they aim to showcase Black Horror at the forefront, streaming horror films like ‘Master,’ ‘Black Box’ and new release ‘Them: The Scare,’ premiering April 25th 2024.

The upcoming season highlights Black actors in Black film in a whole new light as this “art imitating life” limited anthology series, digs deeper on the real issues centered around the state of America. The series centers around a LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve, played by Deborah Ayorinde, who is assigned a gruesome murder case that leaves the most hardened detectives shaken. Starring Pam Grier, best known for her iconic 70’s role as ‘Foxy Brown’ alongside singer-songwriter Luke James best known for hits like ‘I Want You,’ the trio delivers a masterful performance that will keep you in suspense every episode. This detective-thriller documents a homicide discovery which uncovers the sinister acts behind them. The 8-episode season offers up some unexpected twists and turns, wrapped in with family ties you wouldn’t expect.

Given the current state of the world, and the ongoing conversation around crime, policy and the state of Black men in society, series like these hit close to home, bringing light to reality. It makes you question if we can be both the hero and villain in real life, why isn’t that depicted on the big screen?

We spoke with some horror fanatics here at ESSENCE on the importance of representation and inclusion in Black horror; they too are ready for a change on the big screen.

“Horror is a personal favorite for me! Representation in the horror genre is essential for promoting inclusivity, challenging stereotypes, and enhancing storytelling. It opens doors for diverse voices and experiences to be heard.” Ashley Oliver, People & Culture Director expressed.

“Horror is always a vehicle to explore bigger themes than a ghost, killer, or boogeyman. In the past when we were tokened to “die first” in these stories, we never got to be a part of the underlying introspection on what we’re REALLY afraid of. I’m so glad to see all the recent Black final girls, horror heroes and – my favorite – villains!”- Rivéa Ruff Entertainment Editor.

Binge all 8 episodes of ‘Them: The Scare’ April 25th, only on Prime Video.