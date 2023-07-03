EFOC: Entrepreneurs On The Art Of Being A Well CEO

The “A Well CEO: Self-Care Practices, as You Build Your Business” panel at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture unfolded as an enlightening exploration of personal well-being. The panel consisting of psychologist and founder of Therapy for Black Girls, Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, CEO of Get Loved Up, Koya Webb, and Dr. Joy Beckwith, emphasized that being a healthy CEO requires more than just business acumen; it demands support, priorities and rest.

Bradford urged CEOs to embrace the power of asking for help and to build a team that can provide them with the necessary support. As she passionately stated, “You cannot do it all.” Acknowledging the people who are willing to assist and empower your business is essential. She also emphasized that it’s okay to seek assistance and not always be the strong one.

In terms of setting priorities, Webb stressed that it is not enough to simply know what matters; we must integrate our priorities into our schedules. The yoga coach underscored the detrimental consequences of neglecting self-care, ranging from jeopardizing our health to breaking down our immune systems. “To keep yourself up and high vibrational, you have to prioritize your well-being weekly,” emphasized Webb.

Shining a light on the importance of rest, Dr. Joy Beckwith shared valuable insights. She debunked the notion that rest is merely a reward for hard work, reminding CEOs that it is, in fact, a necessary result of their efforts. Beckwith made a powerful statement about our collective worthiness of rest, asserting that it should be an integral part of our lives. By recognizing that rest fuels productivity and success, CEOs can effectively avoid burnout and foster sustainable growth.

As a CEO, it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and forget about your well-being. The panel discussion was a reminder: When we prioritize our well-being, we empower ourselves and our businesses.