Kid n’ Play and 702 Give Advice To Their Younger Selves

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE

Kid n’ Play is arguably one of the most iconic rap duos of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

With hits like “Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody” to their cult classic House Party movies, during their heyday the rappers were certainly a fixture in Black households. In fact, we’d be willing to wager that some of y’all still do their iconic dance. Tell the truth, folks.

Kid n’ Play took to the ESSENCE Festival of Culture main stage, joined by the iconic 1990s girls group 702. Both bands joined the audience on a stroll down memory lane. What a treat—here at ESSENCE, we absolutely love our living legends.

During ESSENCE Festival’s Great Black Reunions panel, the musicians reflected on the advice that they would give their 16-year-old selves.

“Don’t have so many baby mamas,” quips Kid (née Christopher Reid). “I’m just kidding, I only have two.” The crowd erupted in laughter. The rapper continued, “I think you have to appreciate the journey. Just know that every day is not going to be a great day. You’ve got to get past some bad days to get to the good days. But if you keep a real tight and productive circle around you, you’ll be able to be around 30 years in the game.”

Lemisha Fields of 702 would call on her younger self to be at ease. “I would just say hush, breathe, keep dreaming and keep believing because you’re going to get whatever you ask for. God loves you.”

Meelah Williams, lead singer of 702, would advise the teenage version of herself to bask in the glory of her talents. “I would say to allow my life to shine and not be sorry for it. Be unapologetic, for being chosen. Be unapologetic for having a gift.” The singer and songwriter continues, “I feel like when I was younger I definitely dimmed my light a lot because I just wasn’t sure it was okay. Even though I was positioned in the forefront. I emotionally and mentally wasn’t there and I felt guilty about it. So I would tell myself to never dumb yourself down and always be proud of the gift that God gave you.”

Christopher “Play” Martin reflects on the lesson that he would share with his younger self. Ultimately, his greatest lesson was his faith. “I would normally have said stay in school. And I still mean that to a certain degree, but for me to say that maybe things wouldn’t have turned out the way they would if I would’ve gone that route. So I’ve learned to benefit from an unorthodox type of education.” The rapper reflects on how his partner in crime, Kid, was school-educated. As a result Play was able draw upon Kid’s knowledge. “I knew the streets, he knew the books and we were able to, I guess complete each other in an abstract type of way. So I definitely want people to go to school—there’s a price to pay when you don’t. For me, it almost cost me my life. But there before the Grace of God, go myself. So with all of that said, my greatest teacher inspiration is my Lord Savior.”

Amen.